CNN Host Eats Humble Pie After Appearing To Think Parody Post Was Legit

CNN issued an on-air correction Thursday morning after featuring a satirical quote from a parody social media account the day before.“CNN This Morning” host Audie Cornish admitted to the mistake about 24 hours after her show’s previous episode showed part of a Tuesday X post from Jack Kimble, an account on the platform parodying a U.S. congressman. The quote was shown alongside statements from spokespersons for top Senate Republicans and conservative commentator Scott Jennings.

“Yesterday on the show, we displayed quotes from some Republicans about [Republican Kentucky] Senator Mitch McConnell’s stay in the Hospital,” Cornish said. “One of them was mistakenly taken from a parody account on Twitter.”

“Obviously, we should not have done that, and we regret the error,” she said.

The parody post aired on-screen Wednesday during a segment about 84-year-old McConnell’s current health situation.

“I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 45 minutes,” read Jack Kimble’s parody post featured on the Wednesday morning segment.

“CNN’s Extreme leftwing bias exposed,” Kimble wrote on X later Wednesday morning. Kimble states in his X bio that he is a Republican representing California’s 54th Congressional District, which does not exist.

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