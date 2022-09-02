Share
CNN Host Enrages Leftists by Slamming Biden's 'Wrong' Use of Marines During Prime Time Address

 By Jack Davis  September 2, 2022 at 2:13pm
On the day after President Joe Biden’s speech to solidify opposition to former President Donald Trump, Biden’s use of Marines as a backdrop for his denunciation of Trump and his followers was dividing the left.

The fuse was lit when CNN’s Brianna Keilar tweeted her disapproval.

“Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it,” she wrote on Thursday.

Biden Admin Caught Colluding With Federal Workers Union, Then Doc Mysteriously Disappears

The tweet unleashed a firestorm of criticism.

CNN White House Correspondent Leaves Network Hours After Backing Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric, Igniting Speculation

As noted by the New York Post, writer Benjamin Dreyer condemned Keilar for supposedly copying a similar tweet from CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, failing to notice that Keilar had posted first.

The outrage was so great that “boycott CNN” trended on Twitter. Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, offered his explanation.

“‘Boycott [CNN]’ is trending because the communist revolutionaries are upset that one of their usually reliable house organs diverged slightly from the party line in raising mild questions about Biden’s frightening #RedSpeech,” he tweeted.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the presence of the Marines at Biden’s speech, according to another report from the Post.

“The president gave an important speech, a critical speech, and at an inflection point. And, you know, our democracy, our values that our men and women who protect us every day, and fight for every day, believe in this,” she said at a Friday news briefing.

“The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members, to these ideals, and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy, no matter which party is in power,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation