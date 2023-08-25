Leave it to former President Donald Trump to provide a moment of brevity during these genuinely dark times.

As part of the Georgia indictment, Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

While everyone and their mother was in awe/aghast at Trump’s mugshot, a second bit of information emerged from the former president’s booking record that drew some attention.

See if you can spot it:

Fulton County Jail record shows Trump has been booked pic.twitter.com/3drQo2PxYS — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) August 24, 2023

Yes, if the headline of this article didn’t give it away, people all across the political spectrum took particular interest in Trump’s listed height and weight — 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, for example, literally couldn’t hide his surprise when he first heard those numbers on-air.

According to Fox News, that’s Tapper you can hear in the background of the clip below saying, “Wait, what?” after Trump’s height and weight were revealed.

“Wait wait WHAT?” — CNN’s @jaketapper reacting to a read that Trump self-reported his weight as 215 pounds pic.twitter.com/s6qIpAhnCr — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

That shock was not exclusive to Tapper.

In an ironic twist, leftist critics who readily believe that these legal attacks on Trump are on the up and up were not nearly as quick to believe that Trump is actually his listed height and weight.

Here’s one NFL writer who absolutely refuses to believe that the former president is three pounds lighter than legendary Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald:

Larry Fitzgerald – 6’3″, 218 lbs

Donald Trump – 6’3″, 215 lbs LIKE HELL. pic.twitter.com/wN2BVqv7op — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) August 25, 2023

Others noted that Trump is listed at roughly the same height and weight as the Baltimore Ravens’ lithe scrambler of a quarterback, Lamar Jackson:

6’3 215lbs. Sorry haters Trump is the exact same size as Lamar Jackson https://t.co/tW1c7PU9Vb — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 24, 2023

Some had no problem taking Trump’s apparently self-reported height and weight at face value. One social media user described him as an “elite athlete.”

6’3 215. Absolute elite athlete. Trump 2024 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) August 25, 2023

According to a 2013 Twitter post from Trump, the 77-year-old former president was once a promising baseball prospect:

“I played football and baseball, sorry, but said to be the best bball player in N.Y. State,” Trump tweeted over 10 years ago.

I played football and baseball, sorry, but said to be the best bball player in N.Y. State-ask coach Ted Dobias-said best he ever coached. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2013

If you’re asking this writer, Trump does not look 6-foot-3 or 215 pounds. He looks much closer to 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, and that’s OK, because Americans will be voting for the next president in 2024, not Mr. Universe.

But before leftists get any wise ideas about using Trump’s seemingly exaggerated height and weight as ammunition against the former president, they should probably pause and ask themselves this:

What does it say about your sitting president that Donald Trump — indictments and all — is effectively in a dead heat with Joe Biden heading into election season?

Whatever the answer is, it certainly isn’t anything good.

