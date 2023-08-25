Share
Commentary

CNN Host Flabbergasted by Trump's Height and Weight at Fulton County Jail: 'Wait, What?'

 By Bryan Chai  August 25, 2023 at 2:03pm
Share

Leave it to former President Donald Trump to provide a moment of levity during these genuinely dark times.

As part of the Georgia indictment, Trump turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

While everyone and their mother was in awe/aghast at Trump’s mugshot, a second bit of information emerged from the former president’s booking record that drew some attention.

See if you can spot it:

Trending:
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Arrested in Texas, Police List Charges

Yes, if the headline of this article didn’t give it away, people all across the political spectrum took particular interest in Trump’s listed height and weight — 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, for example, literally couldn’t hide his surprise when he first heard those numbers on-air.

According to Fox News, that’s Tapper you can hear in the background of the clip below saying, “Wait, what?” after Trump’s height and weight were revealed.

That shock was not exclusive to Tapper.

In an ironic twist, leftist critics who readily believe that these legal attacks on Trump are on the up and up were not nearly as quick to believe that Trump is actually his listed height and weight.

Here’s one NFL writer who absolutely refuses to believe that the former president is three pounds lighter than legendary Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald:

Related:
State's Top Election Official Considers Barring Trump from Critical GOP Primary

Others noted that Trump is listed at roughly the same height and weight as the Baltimore Ravens’ lithe scrambler of a quarterback, Lamar Jackson:

Some had no problem taking Trump’s apparently self-reported height and weight at face value. One social media user described him as an “elite athlete.”

According to a 2013 Twitter post from Trump, the 77-year-old former president was once a promising baseball prospect:

“I played football and baseball, sorry, but said to be the best bball player in N.Y. State,” Trump tweeted over 10 years ago.

If you’re asking this writer, Trump does not look 6-foot-3 or 215 pounds. He looks much closer to 6-foot-1 and 275 pounds, and that’s OK, because Americans will be voting for the next president in 2024, not Mr. Universe.

But before leftists get any wise ideas about using Trump’s seemingly exaggerated height and weight as ammunition against the former president, they should probably pause and ask themselves this:

What does it say about your sitting president that Donald Trump — indictments and all — is effectively in a dead heat with Joe Biden heading into election season?

Whatever the answer is, it certainly isn’t anything good.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Biden Loudly Booed While Commenting on Trump's Mug Shot
Legendary 'Price Is Right' Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
DeSantis Literally Cashes in Big on GOP Debate Performance, Doubles Runner-Up's Haul
Comedian Kevin Hart Seriously Injured, in Wheelchair After Bet with Ex-NFL Player: 'Dumbest Man Alive'
CNN Host Flabbergasted by Trump's Height and Weight at Fulton County Jail: 'Wait, What?'
See more...

Conversation