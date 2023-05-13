CNN Humiliated On Air as Migrant Destroys Left's Border Narrative, Network Abruptly Ends Interview

As the situation at the southern border spirals out of control, one migrant let slip the true cause of the surge.

At 11:59 pm on Thursday night, Biden allowed Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing for the quick removal of illegal immigrants, to expire. As anyone with common sense could have guessed, this led to absolute chaos at the border.

With communities along the US-Mexico border struggling to grapple with the dire situation, a CNN reporter interviewed one migrant about his reasons for coming across, and what he said completely demolished the left’s border narrative.

The reporter asked him, “Were you aware of Title 42 and that they were going to open the border like before the pandemic?”

The migrant responded that he did indeed decide to cross the border because he had heard that the border was going to be open once Title 42 expired. At this point, the reporter quickly thanked him and ended the interview.

WATCH: This migrant admits he crossed the border illegally because Title 42 is ending. pic.twitter.com/9ybJaTpK8K — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 11, 2023

The fact of the matter is that the left has been spouting the claim that the Biden administration’s border policies, such as allowing Title 42 to expire, have nothing to do with the crisis that has been unfolding at the border for the past two years.

Unfortunately for them, it is clear to anyone with eyes to see that the border crisis is entirely the fault of the Biden administration and his leftist border policies.

Donald Trump’s border policies saw a massive decrease in the number of people trying to illegally cross the southern border, and they also saw a massive decrease in the rate of violent crime along the southern border.

Now, a migrant has admitted on national television to what everyone already knew, and that is that Biden and Kamala Harris are personally responsible for the crisis at the border.

Not only have these policies resulted in a massive influx of illegal immigrants into the country, but they have resulted in dangerous drugs such as fentanyl flooding the streets and putting Americans at serious risk.

With all this happening, it should not be a surprise that there are many on Twitter calling for the impeachment and indictment of Biden, Harris and the other officials responsible for this.

The Border Crisis Is A Brazen Crime And Biden Should Be Impeached https://t.co/4jROVAa4w8 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 12, 2023

Impeachment MUST begin for Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas — all of whom intentionally failed to secure America. https://t.co/pgGsEVl5kO — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) May 12, 2023

The job of the president of the United States is to protect the American people from harm. Biden is not able to do something as simple as secure our borders.

Worse, Biden and his administration have encouraged people to illegally come across, putting even more American lives at risk.

It is time for Biden, Harris and others to be held responsible and face serious consequences for their actions.

