CNN Interviewer Doesn't Like It When JD Vance Turns the Tables on Tim Walz Regarding 'Weird' Attack

As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, CNN will run damage control for the Democratic Party.

In an interview posted to YouTube on Sunday, CNN’s Dana Bash sat down with Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance on the network’s “State of the Union” to discuss all things relevant to the upcoming general election.

Because Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, do not a platform, their campaign has largely devolved into touting good “vibes” and calling former President Donald Trump and Vance, “weird.”

During Sunday’s interview, Bash decided to bring this up to Vance who cleverly turned the accusation around on Walz only for Bash to panic and change the subject.

“I want to move on to something that Governor Walz has called you and Donald Trump and that is weird,” Bash began.

Bash proceeded to focus the remark on Vance, specifically, while seemingly trying to stir the pot: “The New York Times reports that when Donald Trump was asked about it, he said, ‘Not me, they’re talking about JD.'”

Vance responded by wisely putting the focus on the Harris/Walz campaign running a shallow campaign.

“…I think that it drives home how they’re trying to distract from their own policy failures,” Vance remarked.

While Vance labeled being called weird as “schoolyard bully stuff” saying, “I accept their attacks,” he also took the opportunity to point the finger at Walz in projecting with that insult.

Referring to a rally in Philadelphia last Tuesday where Walz was seen on stage with Harris along with his wife, Vance said, “Tim Walz gives this big speech. He’s been announced as the VP nominee, and I remember when I had just been announced as the VP nominee, I gave my big speech and I saw my wife and a gave her a big hug and a kiss because I love my wife, and I think that’s what a normal person does. Tim Walz gave his wife a nice firm midwestern handshake and then tried to sort of awkwardly correct for it.”

Here is the clip referenced:

Vance stated neither Harris nor Walz were, “comfortable in their own skin because they aren’t comfortable with their policy positions,” proceeding to say the ticket resorted to name calling because they had zero substance to actually speak about.

As Vance put it: “I think that’s weird.”

Bash decided viewers heard enough and quickly changed the subject, but not before Vance brought up the fact that the Harris campaign site lacks her positions.

Check for yourself.

Vance definitely has a point about last Tuesday.

If you were to show it to a friend without context and ask, “What is the relationship between those two people?” the response would be they are coworkers or acquaintances. That is not how a husband embraces his wife after giving the most important speech of his entire life.

It does, in fact, seem pretty weird.

