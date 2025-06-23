CNN Issues Correction After Karoline Leavitt Shoots Down 'Fake News' Report About Iran Strike

CNN was forced to issue a correction on a Sunday article that claimed President Donald Trump’s officials did not brief any Democrats on the president’s plans to bomb Iranian nuclear sites.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out the biased news network on the social media platform X, saying, “This is Fake News.”

She wrote that Sen. Chuck Schumer — a New York Democrat — was informed of the plan, and Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could not be reached in time, but was later given details.

Leavitt then asked for a full retraction.

“The White House made bipartisan courtesy calls to Congressional Leadership and spoke to ⁦@SenSchumer before the strike,” she posted. “⁦⁦@RepJeffries could not be reached until after, but he was briefed. ⁦@CNN please retract.”

This is Fake News. The White House made bipartisan courtesy calls to Congressional Leadership and spoke to ⁦@SenSchumer⁩ before the strike. ⁦⁦@RepJeffries⁩ could not be reached until after, but he was briefed. ⁦@CNN⁩ please retract. https://t.co/4VCgjkznKH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 22, 2025

The article’s title has been altered, and the story includes a correction at the top that reads: “This story has been updated to make clear Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was called before the strike, not after as initially reported.”

The network’s anti-Trump bias runs so deep, its staff cares more about pushing a political agenda than fact-finding.

This isn’t the first time CNN has been forced to confront its shoddy reporting, showing a pattern of disregard for the truth.

Back in January, CNN was found guilty of defaming veteran Zachary Young, after a November 2021 report by Alex Marquardt, then the network’s chief national security correspondent, aired on Jake Tapper’s show. It portrayed Young as having exploited Afghans in need, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network also faces a lawsuit by undercover journalist organization Project Veritas for defamation.

After then-CNN anchor Ana Cabrera said on-air that Twitter — now X — had banned Project Veritas for “promoting misinformation,” the group took legal action.

Project Veritas first demanded a correction, asserting that the ban was for violating Twitter’s “publication of private information,” or “doxing,” policy by not blurring out a house number. The case is currently making its way through the court system.

Even back during Trump’s first term, CNN experienced a lifetime of embarrassment within a one-week span.

It was forced to retract a story on Trump’s supposed Russia connection, made three reporters resign, saw producers mock the American electorate on camera, and was caught selectively editing.

This is par for the course with the mainstream media. “Get the lie out there, let it sink in, and if we’re caught, dole out half-measures to slowly walk it back.”

Only last week, CNN admitted that Big Pharma underwrites its programming, while simultaneously going after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is seeking to reform the industry.

One of its headlines read, “RFK Jr. wants to crack down on drug ads. That could cripple some broadcasters.” The story went on to admit that CNN reaped the benefits of drug ads, raking in billions of dollars.

I guess the public should think twice when they hear CNN declare itself “The Most Trusted Name in News.”

