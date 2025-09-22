Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas used her time on CNN’s “State of the Union” to smear Charlie Kirk just hours ahead of his memorial.

The Texas Democrat defended her decision last week to vote against a resolution honoring the slain conservative activist.

She claimed Kirk “specifically targeted people of color.”

Host Dana Bash asked Crockett about the vote after pointing out that 58 Democrats voted against the measure.

“You were one. Why?” Bash asked.

Crockett replied, “Absolutely. You know what? One of the things I do want to point out that’s not been laid out, that honestly hurts my heart, is when I saw the no votes, there were only two caucasians.”

“For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color,” she continued. “Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

She added, “And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us.”

CNN's @DanaBashCNN has zero interest in helping to tone down the rhetoric, and proved that all morning long. Jasmine Crockett appeared just a few minutes after Schumer and it has to be one of the most inflammatory segments in recent history. "Charlie Kirk continuously put out,… https://t.co/xyrlXUNlct pic.twitter.com/oIVi17U3df — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 21, 2025

Crockett then cast herself as a civil rights figure.

“I’m not honoring that kind of stuff, especially as a civil rights attorney and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people that died, people that were willing to die, that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place,” she said.

Those statements were false.

Charlie Kirk’s work was never about attacking minorities. His message on race was about accountability, fairness, and merit.

Is it racist to ask for the best candidate for a job? Is it racist to demand border security and legal immigration?

Those are the issues Kirk raised.

But Bash, with no shame, refused to challenge Crockett. The smears went unopposed.

The truth is, Kirk’s message resonated with Americans of every background. His faith-centered mission was for everyone.

While Crockett sowed division on Sunday morning, the rest of the country honored Kirk later that day.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet reported that Sunday’s memorial reached a staggering audience.

“Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie,” he wrote on X.

Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly… — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 22, 2025

“This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger,” Kolvet added. “Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly remarkable. For Charlie.”

Kirk, 31, was assassinated Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University.

The alleged gunman, 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, faces murder charges and the death penalty. He was publicly forgiven by Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, on Sunday.

While CNN gave Crockett airtime to spread division, Kirk’s memorial reached tens of millions and carried far more influence than any of the left’s disgraceful theatrics.

