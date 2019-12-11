SECTIONS
CNN Legal Analyst Admits Impeachment Has 'Little or No Shot' of Working, Calls Schiff's Court Claim 'Nonsense'

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, announces articles of impeachment for U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesHouse Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, announces articles of impeachment for U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published December 11, 2019 at 9:03am
A CNN legal analyst said Tuesday that House Democrats’ Impeachment Express is a fast train to nowhere.

Ross Garber said that the tactics of Democratic leaders have nothing to do with removing Trump from office.

“At the risk of being like the guy who says professional wrestling is fake, I’m going to note that House Ds know the Senate won’t convict on either of these charges,” Garber said. “This impeachment is more about House Ds making a statement on Trump’s conduct than a genuine effort to remove him,” he tweeted.

He elaborated on his position on the CNN show “America’s Newsroom.”

“[I]t’s part of why I’ve been critical of what the Democrats have tried to do here. This is, I think we’re seeing, not a real effort to remove the president,” he said, according to Law&Crime.

“The Democrats, you know, are moving these articles through. They know it has little or no shot of going anywhere in the Senate. And, you know, as you probably remember, you know, for weeks or months, I’ve been saying, look, take a look at the actual issues here. Do a real investigation.”

Garber then criticized House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“And this notion by Schiff that he didn’t have time to go to court, you know, I think, is just nonsense,” he said.

Garber contrasted the headlong rush to pass impeachment with the protected case of White House lawyer Don McGahn. House Democrats subpoenaed McGahn to testify, prompting White House resistance. A judge last month ruled McGahn must testify, a ruling that has been appealed, according to NBC.

“One of the reasons why the McGahn case has taken eight months to play out is that the House didn’t go to court right away. They issued the subpoena, they waited a long time to try to enforce it. They waited a long time to try to go to court,” he said.

Not so on impeachment, he noted.

“And so instead, we do have this rushed impeachment process, which is looking like a, you know, fast train to acquittal in the Senate.

House Democrats are pursuing two articles of impeachment against Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee, which has a Democratic majority, is likely to vote this week. The articles will then be voted upon by the full House. A simple majority is enough for the articles to pass the Democrat-controlled House.

The articles of impeachment are essentially an indictment. A trial on the charges is held in the Senate, which has a Republican majority. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Senate to convict a president.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
