CNN Legal Analyst Admits 'The President Is Winning' Impeachment Trial

You know the Democrats are getting crushed in their impeachment scam when even CNN says they are losing.

Jeffrey Toobin, a legal analyst for CNN and one of President Donald Trump’s greatest detractors, shared his opinion after three days of the House impeachment managers making their case, and one day of Trump’s defense doing the same.

“Again, I just think the Republicans are winning here. The president is winning here. And as long as they don’t completely fall on their faces, which they’re all competent lawyers, they’re not going to do that, I think that’s fine for them,” Toobin said Saturday.

CNN’s Toobin after White House defense: “the president is winning here”https://t.co/TJl7uYM7XE pic.twitter.com/L8NzhGEtT9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2020

In particular, he noted that Trump’s defense had made a point of discussing the president’s contention that European countries weren’t sharing enough of the burden of helping defend Ukraine against Russa.

As Yahoo News reported, the transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, released by the White House, showed that Trump had specifically cited Germany in that regard during the conversation.

“They did make one good point about [the transcript], I thought, which was the president did about burden-sharing in that phone call, and the House managers didn’t focus on that or even mention it. And fair is fair,” Toobin said.

“[Trump] has talked about it before, and that was, I thought, a very legitimate good point made by the defense,” he said.

“This is what good lawyers do, you point to evidence that favors your case,” Toobin said. “Whether it is the dispositive piece of evidence is, of course, a different question, but good for them.”

The attorneys for the president pounded the fact that House managers did not talk about the transcript of the call with Zelensky.

The call was what led to the whistleblower complaint, but the White House released a rough transcript of the call that showed that he did not commit any crimes.

“They didn’t talk a lot about the transcript of the call,” Pat Cipollone, White House counsel, told senators on Saturday. “Which I would submit is the best evidence of what happened on the call.”

Toobin argued that the president’s defense team has made it more plausible that Republicans who are on the fence could vote against the Senate calling witnesses.

He said that “certainly there was information put forth today that would allow Republicans to vote against witnesses and to vote for an acquittal. I mean that’s what defense lawyers do.”

Even Preet Bharara, a former United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, who was fired by Trump, said the president was winning and that his attorneys taking less time than they were allotted to make their case was wise.

“If you’re winning, shut up,” Toobin agreed. “That’s, I think, a guiding principle of what they’re doing.”

When two CN analysts, who have not shown much love for the president, are telling you the president’s team is ahead, the ball game is almost over.

The Democrats had a tough fight on their hands to begin with, and Reps. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, did not do themselves any favors with the way they presented their case.

Now the president’s team has two more days to make its case — and even CNN analysts are admitting it’s looking good for Team Trump.

