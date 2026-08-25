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A CNN sign is displayed outside of their studios on July 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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A CNN sign is displayed outside of their studios on July 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

CNN Loses Signal for Half an Hour, Network Blames Tech Issues

 By Samuel Short  August 25, 2026 at 5:04am
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Did you notice CNN’s broadcast lose its signal Monday?

No, you didn’t?

Is it because you don’t watch CNN since you have a functioning brain?

In that case, you likely did not notice that “Inside Politics” with host Dana Bash was a pixelated screen of colors for about 30 minutes.

Mediaite reported that the network went down from 12:05 p.m. to 12:29 p.m.

Those few minutes without an overpaid talking head spouting Democratic Party propaganda likely gave the network their highest ratings in years.

The jokes are endless, but on another note, CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter posted to social media platform X with footage of Bash giving an explanation.

“Welcome back and we ARE back. There was a technical issue across Warner Bros. Discovery’s channels that resulted in losing our signal. We’re very sorry for the interruption,” Bash said, per Stelter.

Stelter reported via CNN Business that the problem was attributed to the same “technical issue across Warner Bros. Discovery.”

Can you guess what Bash was talking about when the signal cut out?

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If you said President Donald Trump, yes. But what else would they be talking about?

Bash was in the middle of covering Trump and an apparent “trade war” with Canada. Her chyron included wording about tariffs.

Indeed, “orange man bad,” as usual.

If the ridicule of this once-trust network seems excessive, it is not.

CNN has fallen so far over the past decade that any chance to mock them should be taken.

This is the same network that, as cities burned and chaos, destruction, and violence filled the streets, ran the chyron “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protests After Police Shooting” as national correspondent Omar Jimenez stood in front of an actual depiction of hell on Earth.

For those few precious minutes Bash was off air, airports and doctor’s offices across the country felt a wave of calm and clarity.

CNN should do this more often.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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