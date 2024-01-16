CNN and MSNBC Kick Off Election Season by Censoring Trump's Iowa Victory Speech

The day fast approaches when stories about establishment media shenanigans will vanish because the establishment media itself will no longer exist.

Until then, we still have CNN and MSNBC to remind us of why we regard them as enemies of truth.

On Monday night, both networks took deliberate action to censor former President Donald Trump’s speech following his resounding victory in the Iowa caucus.

Oddly enough, CNN’s behavior appeared the least egregious of the two.

Or, more probably, CNN’s establishment shills simply looked and sounded more amateurish in their act of censorship.

The network actually began by showing part of Trump’s speech. When he touched upon a topic inconvenient to the establishment, however, CNN’s censors sprang into action.

Seven seconds after the former president decried the “invasion” along the southern border, CNN’s Jake Tapper started speaking over Trump, so viewers could not hear the victorious candidate’s comments.

Tapper blathered on for another 20 seconds and accused Trump of “repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric.”

The camera then cut away from Trump and returned to Tapper in the studio.

On the social media platform X, journalist Nicholas Fondacaro posted a 42-second clip of CNN’s censorship.

Fondacaro also noted the timing of Tapper’s interruption.

“CNN’s Jake Tapper cuts away from former President Trump’s Iowa victory speech immediately after he started talking about President Biden’s border crisis,” Fondacaro wrote in an accompanying post.

CNN’s Jake Tapper cuts away from former President Trump’s Iowa victory speech immediately after he started talking about President Biden’s border crisis.

“Here he is, right now, under my voice. You can hear him repeating his anti-immigrant rhetoric,” he decried. pic.twitter.com/1FRLfyj62H — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024

Meanwhile, MSNBC managed to beclown itself to an even greater degree than CNN.

In a hilarious display of chutzpah, notorious liar Rachel Maddow explained to viewers that the network could not show any part of Trump’s speech.

“There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things,” Maddow said.

Fondacaro also posted a clip of MSNBC’s censorship and Maddow’s ironic comment.

MSNBC completely censored Trump’s Iowa victory speech. Rachel Maddow claims:

“It’s not out of spite, not a decision that we relish, it is a decision that we regularly revisit and, honestly, honestly, it is not an easy decision.”

She falsely claims MSNBC takes care not to air lies pic.twitter.com/bRV0p6qm8D — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 16, 2024

The irony in Maddow’s comment no doubt appeared obvious to everyone who remembers one of her most infamous moments.

In the video below from 2021, Maddow endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person,” Maddow told her viewers in one of the most brazen lies ever spoken on television.

March 29, 2021 Rachel Maddow spread some of the most egregious false claims about the COVID vaccine of anyone, going into explicit detail clearly articulating clearly false claims with great confidence.@maddow should apologize for her lies.pic.twitter.com/SnpQJLsuee — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) October 9, 2023

Journalist Max Blumenthal also noted the irony in light of the fact that Maddow relentlessly pushed the Russia collusion hoax.

“The only thing funnier than MSNBC refusing to cover an election winner is Russiagate hoaxer Rachel Maddow condemning the practice of ‘knowingly broadcasting untrue things,'” Blumenthal posted.

The only thing funnier than MSNBC refusing to cover an election winner is Russiagate hoaxer Rachel Maddow condemning the practice of “knowingly broadcasting untrue things” https://t.co/eUoDYST6Ot — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 16, 2024

Sara Gonzales of BlazeTV observed a related irony. In short, anti-Trump figures like Tapper and Maddow engage in obvious censorship while prattling on about “democracy.”

“Same people who claim they care about ‘democracy’ refuse to cover Republican candidate’s speech,” Gonzales tweeted.

Same people who claim they care about “democracy” refuse to cover Republican candidate’s speech.pic.twitter.com/S1uHeCL8GM — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 16, 2024

Finally, radio host and columnist Hugh Hewitt told the truth about the “fake news.”

CNN and MSNBC censored Trump, Hewitt wrote on X, “because they aren’t news channels.”

“The are channels of opinion which wish to exclude center-right opinion, with consequent deep damage to their ‘news’ brands,” he added.

About to play former President Trump’s victory speech from last night. The brass as @CNN and @MSNBC would not air it…because they aren’t news channels. The are channels of opinion which wish to exclude center-right opinion, with consequent deep damage to their “news” brands. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 16, 2024

Trump, of course, exposed the “fake news” a long time ago. Establishment propagandists like Tapper and Maddow, therefore, no longer surprise us with their shameful behavior.

The good news, of course, is that the “fake news” probably will not survive much longer.

