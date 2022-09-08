After CNN New Boss Purges Big Names, Here's Who He's Replacing Them With

CNN’s new corporate boss is installing new talent after purging some of the network’s most committed progressive ideologues.

CEO Chris Licht announced the hirings of two experienced journalists with specialized professional backgrounds in a Tuesday corporate call with network staffers, according to Politico.

John Miller will join the channel as the chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst.

Dr. Tara Narula is also joining CNN as a medical correspondent, a role she previously held at CBS.

“Looking forward to what the future brings,” Narula wrote in a Twitter post announcing her new job.

Miller confirmed that he would be joining CNN in a statement shared with Politico.

He most recently worked as the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, having begun a law enforcement career after a career in broadcast journalism with CBS and ABC.

“I’ve worked closely with Chris Licht and share his editorial vision: speed, but not at the expense of accuracy, passion but not at the expense of objectivity,” the law enforcement veteran said in the statement, according to Politico.

Miller’s statement on his new role at CNN appeared to invoke journalistic objectivity and “straightforward” accuracy.

“I am especially proud to join CNN at a time when covering the news, getting it right and delivering it in a straightforward way has never been more vital to the American public,” the statement said.

As an ABC News reporter, Miller interviewed Osama Bin Laden in 1998, the terrorist leader’s last interview with Western media before 9/11.

The hirings come as CNN leadership has gotten rid of several on-air personalities widely regarded as partisan leftists.

Now-former CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, a scandal-scarred outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, announced Aug. 12 that he was leaving the network.

Now-former “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter confirmed Aug. 18 that his Sunday morning show had been canceled.

Now-former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced he was leaving last week after President Joe Biden’s inflammatory speech in Philadelphia attacking “MAGA Republicans.” Harwood had publicly agreed with Biden’s sentiments in a Twitter post.

CNN’s struggling ratings have spurred network leadership to move the cable news channel in a less partisan direction.

Middling viewership has reportedly caused CNN to revise its estimates for profits in 2022.

Network leadership expects to make less money than CNN had made in any year since 2016.

Under former CEO Jeff Zucker, CNN became known as an anti-Donald Trump organ of the Democratic Party.

Other network personalities associated with political partisanship — such as Jim Acosta and Don Lemon — have been mentioned as candidates for possible layoffs at the network, according to insider reports.

