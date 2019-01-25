Watch: CNN Obtained Footage of FBI Raid on Roger Stone’s Home

Roger Stone was arrested Friday morning on several charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interjection into the United States’ political system.

CNN obtained exclusive footage of the former Trump campaign adviser apprehended during an FBI raid on his home.

Stone is charged in a seven-count indictment with obstruction and false statements about his interactions related to the release by WikiLeaks of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election.

The indictment does not accuse Stone of colluding with the Russian government to sway that year’s election toward President Donald Trump.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/qXDtpL8pjN — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

Stone has long been on Mueller’s radar.

He testified in November 2018 that a New York radio show host was his source for information about WikiLeaks’ plans to release damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Stone’s knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans has been a central focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Prosecutors have questioned numerous Stone associates to find out how the longtime political operative appeared to have advance knowledge that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to the Clinton campaign.

