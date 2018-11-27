SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

CNN Panel on Cindy Hyde-Smith Implodes and Devolves into Name Calling

Political analysts Scott Jennings, left, and Max Boot, right.CNN screen shotPolitical analysts Scott Jennings, left, and Max Boot, right, exchanged insults during a debate Monday on CNN. (CNN screen shot)

By Nick Givas
at 6:40am
Print

Political commentators Scott Jennings and Max Boot got into a heated argument on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” on Monday after Boot called Jennings out for defending Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The panel was discussing Tuesday’s runoff election in Mississippi between Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy when Boot jumped on Jennings for defending President Donald Trump’s decision to stick with Hyde-Smith.

“We’ve had these kinds of discussions before where you offer this kind of values-neutral horse race analysis of what should be extremely disturbing,” Boot said.

“Listen brother, I don’t answer to you,” Jennings said. “We come on these shows and you jump all over me. I don’t answer to you, Max Boot. You left the Republican Party. I don’t answer to you.”

TRENDING: The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

“Can I please make my comment, Scott? Is this your show or can I make a comment too here,” Boot replied.

Jennings called Boot a jerk for interrupting him and said he had a right to interrupt him back.

“You interrupted me. So I’ll interrupt you back. Jerk,” he said.

The two continued to shout over each other until Boot rebuked Jennings and said he was “embarrassed” for him.

“No, Scott. OK. You’re trying to filibuster because you’re embarrassed by about what I’m going to say,” Boot declared.

“No, I’m embarrassed to be here with you, Max. I’m embarrassed to be here with your and your sanctimonious bull crap. That’s what I’m embarrassed about,” Jennings replied.

Accusations of racism against Hyde-Smith have become more frequent in recent weeks.

Earlier this month she made a comment about attending a “public hanging” with a good friend.

RELATED: 1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Last week, a newspaper in Mississippi published yearbook photos of Hyde-Smith from Lawrence County Academy in the 1970s. The private school was started not long after government-ordered school integration was put in place and did not have any minority students.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to Republican Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat when he retired, faces Democrat Mike Espy, who is black, in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Steven Beyer

Kamala Harris pictured in a file photoEthan Miller / Getty Images

Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

Jack Davis

Elijah CummingsChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Dem’s Choice for House Oversight Chair Already Drawing Hard Party Lines

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.