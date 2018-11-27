CNN Panel on Cindy Hyde-Smith Implodes and Devolves into Name Calling

Political commentators Scott Jennings and Max Boot got into a heated argument on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” on Monday after Boot called Jennings out for defending Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The panel was discussing Tuesday’s runoff election in Mississippi between Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy when Boot jumped on Jennings for defending President Donald Trump’s decision to stick with Hyde-Smith.

“We’ve had these kinds of discussions before where you offer this kind of values-neutral horse race analysis of what should be extremely disturbing,” Boot said.

“Listen brother, I don’t answer to you,” Jennings said. “We come on these shows and you jump all over me. I don’t answer to you, Max Boot. You left the Republican Party. I don’t answer to you.”

“I’m embarrassed by the fact you will not call out this blatant racism on the part of Cindy Hyde-Smith and Donald Trump,” says @maxboot, clashing with a fellow panelist. “[T]his is a disgrace to what the Republican Party has stood for for so much of its history.” pic.twitter.com/StTZm1t27b — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 27, 2018

TRENDING: The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

“Can I please make my comment, Scott? Is this your show or can I make a comment too here,” Boot replied.

Jennings called Boot a jerk for interrupting him and said he had a right to interrupt him back.

“You interrupted me. So I’ll interrupt you back. Jerk,” he said.

The two continued to shout over each other until Boot rebuked Jennings and said he was “embarrassed” for him.

“No, Scott. OK. You’re trying to filibuster because you’re embarrassed by about what I’m going to say,” Boot declared.

“No, I’m embarrassed to be here with you, Max. I’m embarrassed to be here with your and your sanctimonious bull crap. That’s what I’m embarrassed about,” Jennings replied.

Accusations of racism against Hyde-Smith have become more frequent in recent weeks.

Earlier this month she made a comment about attending a “public hanging” with a good friend.

RELATED: 1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Last week, a newspaper in Mississippi published yearbook photos of Hyde-Smith from Lawrence County Academy in the 1970s. The private school was started not long after government-ordered school integration was put in place and did not have any minority students.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to Republican Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat when he retired, faces Democrat Mike Espy, who is black, in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.