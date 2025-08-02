CNN Panel Erupts After GOP Lawmaker Calls Them Out for Giving Terrorists a Pass

A Republican congressman caused consternation to break out after telling a CNN panel that liberals blissfully overlook the role of Hamas in the hunger ravaging Gaza.

Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, pushed back against Democratic and media condemnation of Israel during a Thursday night CNN show, according to a clip posted to X.

“Gaza would not be in this situation but not for Hamas and the actions they took, not just on Oct. 7, but what they have done systemically over nearly 20 years of being empowered to use their own people as human shields,” he said.

“The suffering of the Palestinian people is the direct result of the leadership of Hamas, and in Judea and Samaria of the Palestinian Authority,” he added, noting that Israel alone is expected to feed its enemies.

“The fact is no one is demanding that Russia provide the same level of aid to the Ukrainians, no one. Why is it that Israel is being subjected to a totally different standard when we talk about conducting a war?” he said.

“The world stands with Israel. The moment they defend themselves, the world will turn. And that is exactly what we have seen. This is rooted not just in anti-Semitism and Jew hatred, this idea of the oppressor versus the oppressed. The oppressor of the Palestinian people is Hamas,” he continued.

“And I will say this, and I think this is important for folks to understand. The world today in the Middle East, we are in a far better place today than we were prior to Oct. 7. And the reason is because Hamas and Hezbollah have been largely decimated, Assad’s regime has fallen, Iran’s air defenses are weakened, their nuclear program is basically obliterated, and the fact is that wouldn’t have happened if Bibi Netanyahu did not conduct this war in the manner in which he did.”

As Lawler began to be the focus of angry responses from others on the panel, CNN host Abby Phillip then asked if Lawler was suggesting Russia was getting a pass for its actions.

“1,000 percent,” Lawler said.

After Phillip said she did not understand, Lawler said, “Everyone should be held to the same standards. And that has not been what has happened.”

After Phillip tried to say Russia was being condemned, Lawler turned to actions and not words.

“So, why is Europe still purchasing Russian gas?” he said, adding, “And yet, what is Europe still doing? Purchasing Russian gas.”

Lawler later noted his point was that “they are not holding Russia to the same standard they try to hold Israel when it comes to humanitarian aid and assistance.”

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, visited a Gaza aid distribution site on Friday along with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“Today, we spent over five hours inside Gaza — level setting the facts on the ground, assessing conditions, and meeting with @GHFUpdates and other agencies,” he posted on X.

“The purpose of the visit was to give @POTUS a clear understanding of the humanitarian situation and help craft a plan to deliver food and medical aid to the people of Gaza,” he wrote.

