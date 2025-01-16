CNN pundit Scott Jennings continues to be the only redeemable presence at the beleaguered network.

On Wednesday, Jennings gave his fellow panelists the hard truth about President Joe Biden‘s legacy just moments after the president gave his farewell address to the nation.

In a clip Jennings posted to his X account, he states that the 46th president will be primarily remembered for his role in the political career of President-elect Donald Trump — in both of Trump’s election victories.

My immediate reaction to Biden’s farewell address on @cnn tonight. pic.twitter.com/7338sUo0KS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 16, 2025

Jennings labeled Biden’s exit as “pretty terrible.”

“He’s going to be remembered for a few things,” Jennings told his left-wing colleagues.

“When he was vice president, he and Obama sort of ushering in the Trump era, initially, and then as he’s leaving office as president, bringing back Trump and Trumpism stronger and more popular than ever,” he said.

Jennings also couldn’t help commenting on Biden’s mental state as the president appeared to be everything in his farewell address conservatives had been pointing at since before his term began.

The president looked slow, tired, and mumbled through his words in the most typically senile Biden fashion.

As Jennings said here, “When I watch this tonight, I remain astonished that he, his family, and other people around him thought he could ever run for another term. I mean, there’s no way he could serve another six months let alone another four years.”

The rest of the panel could only sit in silence as Jennings blasted what he called a “farce” in Democrats attempting to prop up the elder statesmen. He labeled that effort, “one of the most astonishing things about this term.”

The latter comments are nothing new. Again, this is a point many have made about Biden’s inability dating back to before his term. However, his legacy as our 46th president is something novel, as less than 5 days separate the United States from the return of Trump.

There are presidents who fail to carve out their place in history in favor of there more successfully contemporaries. Biden is one of those presidents.

After his victory in the election of 1824, John Quincy Adams went on to serve one term, failing to be reelected in 1828 over Andrew Jackson. Adams had bested Jackson once in 1824, gaining the presidency after a vote in the House of Representatives in what many Jackson supporters and the Jackson himself labeled a “corrupt bargain” with Speaker Henry Clay.

History remembers Adams as a footnote in the Jacksonian Era. Students will find entire chapters in their textbooks on Jackon’s two terms where Adams receives a sentence or two in those chapters.

Biden obviously is no Adams — the former is one of the dumbest presidents, where the latter is measurably one of the smartest — but the point remains.

History will forever remember Biden as a footnote in the era of Trump.

And it’s hard to think of a more fitting end to his presidency than acknowledging that.

