CNN Guest Likens Muslim Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Policies to 'the Actual Teachings of Jesus'

Left-wing author John Fugelsang said Wednesday that Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s socialist agenda aligns with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Fugelsang defended Mamdani and his stances on seizing the means of production on “CNN NewsNight.” In his defense, Fugelsang insinuated that Jesus had socialist views.

“Mamdani is, in his policies, so much closer to the actual teachings of Jesus than many [politicians],” Fugelsang said.

Republican strategist and OnMessage co-founder Brad Todd pushed back, saying that Mamdani had vowed to seize the means of production.

WATCH:

“Mamdani in his policies is so much closer to the actual teachings of Jesus” Far left radio host John Fugelsang claims Zohran Mamdani and Jesus Christ have the same political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/78XFkik8Tb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 16, 2025

“Did he say that or not? Did he say he wants to seize the means of production? He did,” Todd argued.

“Seize the means of production of what? Manhattan? Of what, falafels?” Fugelsang added. “They’re Democratic Socialists, it’s not the same. This is what they did to [Martin Luther King Jr.] as well. This guy, Mamdani, is not afraid to stand up to Trump, he is so charming and so popular. Record high turnout of young people.”

Mamdani said in a resurfaced video from a 2021 Young Democratic Socialists of America conference that the end goal of socialism is about “seizing the means of production.”

“It is critical, the way that we organize, the way that we set up our, you know, set up our work and our priorities that we do not leave any one issue for the other; that we do not meet a moment and only look at what people are ready for, but that we are doing both of these things in tandem, because it is critical for us to both meet people where they’re at, and to also organize for what is correct and for what is right, and to ensure that over time, we can bring people to that issue,” Mamdani said.

If elected mayor, Mamdani plans to enact rent freezes, raise the minimum wage to $30, open government-run grocery stores, and start a free busing system.

He has publicly identified himself as a Democratic Socialist and earned the support of his fellow Democratic Socialists, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, early on in his mayoral campaign.

Several prominent figures, such as Marxist literary theorist Terry Eagleton, argued that Jesus’ teachings stand in direct contrast with capitalism because Jesus was “averse to material possessions.”

Ordained minister Obery Hendricks also argued that Jesus was a “revolutionary socialist” who opposed the unjust power structure of his day and called for a radical distribution of resources.

Author Lawrence W. Reed wrote in his book, “Was Jesus a Socialist?” that “nothing in the New Testament” supports the claim that Jesus’ teachings aligned with socialism. Reed noted that Jesus rebuked a man who demanded that his brother share his inheritance with him in Luke 12.

“Nowhere in the New Testament does he advocate for the government to punish the rich — or even to use tax money to help the poor. Nor does he promote the ideas of state ownership of businesses or central planning of the economy,” the summary of the book reads.

