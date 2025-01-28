CNN Panelist Freaks Out When Scott Jennings Tells Her to 'Lawyer Up' After Her Nazi Rant

CNN opinion contributor Scott Jennings and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell sparred on-air Monday about whether or not Elon Musk has Nazi sympathies, causing the latter to lose her mind.

The discussion on CNN stemmed from a gesture Musk made from his heart to the audience at a rally for President Donald Trump shortly after the inauguration, which leftists have framed as a tacit expression of his support for the Nazis, since the gesture purportedly resembled a “Sieg Heil.”

Rampell referenced some of Musk’s debatable remarks about the influence of Jews in the modern West then said the gesture means he can conclusively be said to be “playing footsie” with the Nazis.

“I just think it’s horrific,” she said.

“I don’t understand why this guy keeps getting the benefit of the doubt, whether or not he believes this stuff personally,” Rampell contended.

Jennings, who was seen visibly sighing and rolling his eyes during the rant, defended Musk from the spurious accusations.

“We’ve moved on from Trump derangement syndrome to Elon derangement syndrome,” Jennings replied.

Rampell immediately tried to interrupt him, prompting Jennings to shoot down her incursion: “I love this game we play, where you talk for two minutes, I talk for three seconds, and you freak out.”

“So, he has a long record of supporting the Jewish people, number one,” he continued. “Number two, anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage the other day was a Sieg Heil, which I just heard you say, you know, lawyer up maybe, because absolute ridiculous thing to say.”

The “lawyer up” comment caused Rampell to melt down.

For the next minute, she continued to interrupt Jennings as he tried to finish his argument, even challenging him to make the same gesture Musk made.

Unfortunately for Rampell and her fellow leftists, the three or four people who still watch CNN are probably the only ones who may be compelled to buy her argument.

The rest of the country has since tuned out the shrill cries of “racist” and “bigot” and “Nazi” that have long stifled the airways.

America has long recognized that such buzzwords are simply ways to smear ideological opponents rather than deal with their arguments.

Trump himself has been the victim of such smears more than anyone else, and he just decisively won a second term in the White House despite those tactics.

In some sense, Rampell’s comments are, if anything, good for Musk and his base.

The longer the left spends doubling down on their failed tactics, the more they shift into irrelevance.

