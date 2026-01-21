CNN Panelist Issues Retraction and Apology After Going Too Far in On-Air Trump Attack

The all-star panel on CNN continues to royally step in it.

On Monday, footage of CNN’s “Newsnight with Abby Phillip” was posted to social media platform X featuring 25-year-old leftist activist Cameron Kasky alongside panel mainstay Scott Jennings.

A moment between the two went viral when Kasky casually declared that President Donald Trump had been involved in an international sex trafficking ring.

Jennings wasn’t going to let that remark go unchallenged by host John Berman.

The topic of conversation had been Trump’s interest in Greenland and the Nobel Peace Prize, but Kasky threw in a jab at Trump with an allusion to the president’s relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — an allusion Kasky’s now trying to walk back.

“I would love it if he was more transparent about the human sex trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win ’em all,” he blurted out.

A smug 25-year-old leftist activist just got HUMBLED live on CNN by Scott Jennings. Cameron Kasky claimed President Trump was part of a “human sex-trafficking network” — and for a moment, the panel let it slide. Until @ScottJenningsKY stepped in and FORCED the host John Berman… pic.twitter.com/wRxV2sQ3B5 — Overton (@overton_news) January 20, 2026

Berman asked Jennings a follow-up question about Greenland, but instead of addressing that, Jennings circled back to Kasky’s remark.

“You’re gonna let that sit?” Jennings asked Berman. “Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring or …?”

After assuring Jennings that he would do the fact-checking, Berman asked Kasky to repeat what he’d said about the global sex-trafficking ring.

“That Donald Trump was … probably … very involved with it,” the arrogant young man replied, with perhaps a touch less confidence.

To Berman’s credit, and the CNN legal team’s, he immediately said, “Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Kasky, who should have kept his mouth shut, dimwittedly decided to fire back, “Yeah, but let’s be adults here …” which Berman wisely disregarded.

However, sometime later, Kasky must have gotten an earful from someone with better sense and more legal knowledge, because he made a post from his X account, strangely claiming his remarks on the show had been an “accident.”

I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize. Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites. I said that by accident and didn’t mean it. — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) January 20, 2026

“I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize.

“Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites.

“I said that by accident and didn’t mean it,” he wrote.

Clearly, saying something like this about Trump is a great way to find yourself embroiled in a high-dollar-value lawsuit.

Likely, Kasky, as a relatively inexperienced and young political pundit, thought CNN would not be so discerning.

This is the anti-Trump network after all.

Jennings probably saved Kasky’s skin — and CNN’s — by pushing back.

It’s hard to extend any grace to Kasky — he gave none to Trump on-air — but hopefully he will learn from this moment.

