CNN Panelists Worry About Racial Implications of Trump Nuking a Hurricane (Which He Won't)

The establishment media just can’t stop bashing the president, and their Trump Derangement Syndrome was on full display in a recent CNN panel discussion, according to the Media Research Center.

While discussing a report that President Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs to disrupt hurricanes, CNN political analyst April Ryan picked apart Trump’s alleged quote word by word Monday, honing in on one in particular: Africa.

Yes, an apparently legitimate news source took time out of its day to discuss how a president’s perceived racial animus supposedly inspired his desire to nuke weather events. You can’t make this up.

See for yourself. WARNING: The following video contains one instance of vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Of course, the entire panel was opposed to Trump to begin with, which obviously makes for insightful, balanced and thought-provoking dialogue. Only in the mainstream media, of course.

Nevertheless, they still had a discussion. And it was … interesting?

Political commentator Angela Rye, former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, kicked it off. “I keep wanting you all to wake me up and tell me this is a very long, terrible, bad dream,” she lamented. “But it’s real. It’s the real thing. And that, it’s news.”

Rye apparently forgot that uncorroborated, disputed reports from shadowy, nameless, faceless sources don’t exactly qualify as “news,” but CNN doesn’t seem to care.

After fellow commentator Bakari Sellers joked that the alleged proposal worked in a campy disaster movie, co-host Alisyn Camerota jumped in to remind the panel that the idea of using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes isn’t a new one.

“This was an idea that was floated during the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s, where President Trump gets a lot of ideas about, you know, when America was sort of at its best, basically,” she said condescendingly, as if nothing good ever happened during the 1950s.

Of course, it’s difficult to take this report seriously, and Camerota just barely squeezed in an acknowledgment of Trump’s denial. But, hypothetically, let’s just say he did suggest nuking hurricanes. It’s silly, of course, but bear with me for the sake of argument.

Let’s continue the discussion with that assumption in mind.

While Camerota was reading the report, several panel members’ ears perked up when she quoted Trump as saying hurricanes “start forming off the coast of Africa.” A series of knowing grunts followed, with Sellers noting that “there he said it” and Rye adding that she “told you.”

After Sellers briefly returned to his tongue-in-cheek “Sharknado” reference, April Ryan took over and made sure to take the discussion down a more solemn, but even more ridiculous, path.

“This is the president of the United States saying something about that and he brought in Africa as Angela, as we were talking during break, he’s called Africa a s—hole nation,” she said, barely containing her anguish at times.

What?

So every time the president brings up the continent of Africa, it must be racially motivated? Maybe that’s not where Ryan was headed with this, let’s let her finish her thought.

“What part of Africa?” she continued. “Are you talking about Sub-Saharan Africa where there are mostly black people?”

Never mind, my faith in CNN was sorely misplaced.

April, he wasn’t talking about Sub-Saharan Africa in his reported hurricane nuking comment. He wasn’t talking about Algeria either, or Madagascar, Ghana or Morocco. He wasn’t talking about any part of Africa at all. In fact, he (allegedly) said it explicitly: He was talking about the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, where exactly zero black people live.

The panelists were so triggered by the word “Africa” that they missed Camerota reading, “… as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it.”

It was another blatant attempt to describe every little thing that Trump says or does as racist.

Come on, CNN, you can do better than that. Or maybe you can’t, which is much more likely.

As crazy as the idea is, I can’t think of anything less racist than trying to bomb a hurricane out in the middle of the ocean.

And the left can’t think of anything more racist than whatever Trump just did. Or what he hypothetically would do. Even things nameless sources allege that he might have thought of doing.

If you think that sounds convoluted and insane, you’re certainly not alone.

