CNN President Points Finger at Trump After Day of Bomb Scares

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room eventAlex Wong / Getty ImagesU.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an East Room event at the White House October 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the administration's declaration of combating opioid crisis. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Savannah Pointer
at 8:21pm
CNN Worldwide’s president pointed the finger straight at President Donald Trump in a statement following the bomb scare that his company faced on Wednesday.

The cable news giant was forced to evacuate their New York headquarters on Wednesday morning, according to CNN’s press room, when a suspicious package was found to contain a device that strongly resembled a pipe bomb.

According to Zucker, the hostility that prompted the attack against CNN was because of Trump’s contentious relationship with the news network.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said in his statement.

“The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

TRENDING: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Wednesday’s bomb scare against the news network wasn’t the only one in the news, however.

Similar devices were reportedly found in route to the homes of both former presidents Clinton and Obama.

While Trump’s history with CNN has been a tumultuous one, with the president often calling them “fake news” and even ignoring questions from their reporters, the president, and his administration were quick to condemn the actions of the perpetration.

Shortly after the devices were found, the president took pause during a scheduled speech to address the threatening packages.

“We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of political violence have no place in the United States of America,” he said according to CNN.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump added. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke out almost immediately on Twitter after the news of the devices broke.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others,” said Pence.

RELATED: Twitter Lets #MAGABomber Conspiracy Theory Dominate Trending Topics

“These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

