CNN Pollster Describes Exactly What Trump Is Doing Right -- and the Anchors' Faces Could Curdle Milk

You’ll see more smiles at a #MeToo convention.

CNN’s “News Central” on Thursday featured the network’s top pollster explaining why Americans who voted for President Donald Trump are overwhelmingly in favor of his performance in office so far.

And the looks on the faces of anchors Brianna Keilar and Fredricka Whitfield said it all.

NEW: @FrankLuntz tells CNN Trump voters think second term has been “INCREDIBLY SUCCESSFUL” “If you voted for Donald Trump, this is exactly — almost to the letter — what you wanted.” “Element after element, he delivered exactly what he said he was going to do.”… pic.twitter.com/GtbzUPDjp7 — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) August 7, 2025

As a report on RealClearPolitics noted, the interview kicked off with Keiler introducing pollster Frank Luntz, with a reference to an interview Luntz did with The Times of London.

In the interview, published July 31, Luntz described Trump as the most consequential U.S. president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“You say that no U.S. president has accomplished as much as Trump in so short a time since FDR almost a century ago, and that Americans are getting what they voted for,” Keiler said, arch disapproval practically radiating through the screen.

“The question, Frank, is do Americans like what they’re getting?”

She asked the question. She clearly did not like the answer.

But Trump supporters certainly did.

“If you voted for Donald Trump, this is exactly, almost to the letter, what you wanted,” Luntz said.

“You didn’t mind about the anger. You didn’t mind the conflict between the Republicans and the Democrats. What you wanted was to make a border safe and secure, which they’ve done. What you wanted were tax cuts, which he’s done. What you wanted was cuts to spending, which he’s done.

“Element after element, he delivered exactly what he said he was going to do, and that’s why his own voters believe that this has been an incredibly successful presidency.”

Of course, this being CNN, Luntz couldn’t stop there. He noted, according to RealClearPolitics, that for Democrats, Trump’s first year back in the White House has been a “nightmare.”

But by then, as evidenced by the stone faces on CNN’s anchors, the damage had been done.

These shrews could have made a Gorgon blush.

And plenty of social media users noticed.

Hahahaha. Look at these sour pusses. Good stuff. — Calwi7 (@calwi7) August 8, 2025

Lol. The CNN anchors look so sad as they are listening to the analysis of a successful Trump 2nd second term. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 8, 2025

Terrible poker faces!!! Trying so hard to not react—to project indifference. But a completely frozen face is a reaction. — Eirik Iverson (@EirikIverson) August 8, 2025

I enjoy watching the CNN anchors’ non verbals. They look like 12 year old girls trying to eat their brussel sprouts without saying a word. — Kristy O’Brien (@Kristyinblueash) August 8, 2025

Of course the CNN harpies have a lot to be unhappy about.

Not only is a politician they despise back in the White House, but he’s delivering on exactly the promises that got him elected in the first place — cracking down on the illegal immigration the Biden administration let run wild; tax cuts embedded in the “Big Beautiful Bill“; resetting the global playing field when it comes to trade; wholehearted support for Israel and bringing to heel the terrorist regime in Iran; the list could go on.

Has Trump’s first year been perfect? Of course not. Do Trump supporters have legitimate gripes? Of course. (The name “Epstein” comes to mind.)

But nothing on this earth is perfect and never will be. And the reality is, Trump’s return to office has brought his voters the kind of action they were looking for on the kind of issues they are interested in.

That doesn’t suit the women at CNN, of course, or the men. It’s counter to the network’s culture.

But it suits sensible Americans just fine.

