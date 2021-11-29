At CNN, journalism is a joke that stopped being funny a long time ago — but this was off the scale.

The leftist network scored a new low in journalistic obfuscation over the weekend with a Twitter post aimed at alerting readers that the city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was marking the seventh day since a Christmas parade turned into a scene of horror thanks to a career criminal who caused the death of six people by driving head-on into innocent children and Dancing Grannies.

But in the CNN Twitter post Sunday, the real killer was nowhere to be found — and social media users were infuriated.

“Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others,” CNN reported blandly.

Waukesha will hold a moment of silence today, marking one week since a car drove through a city Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring scores of others.https://t.co/QMNccpBI0y — CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2021

As most sentient Americans know — which might eliminate those who rely on liberal “news” networks for their information about the wider world — it was not simply some mindless piece of machinery that propelled itself into the Christmas celebration in the town about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

Behind the wheel of the sport utility vehicle was a Milwaukee resident named Darrell Brooks Jr., a man who, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, has an arrest record dating back more than two decades.

Brooks was apparently involved in a “domestic disturbance” shortly before plowing into the parade, ultimately causing the deaths of six ranging in age from 8 to 81.

Do you think this omission by CNN was deliberate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1371 Votes) No: 0% (6 Votes)

Brooks, who is black, has a history of social media posts expressing hatred for white people and, of course, despising former President Donald Trump.

But at CNN, none of that was important enough to mention in a Twitter post about the aftermath of the parade horror. Instead, a “car” mindlessly, almost accidentally apparently, found itself wiping out the lives of young, middle-aged and elderly Americans.

CNN social media’s editors might have thought they were playing on their home field on the liberal-dominated platform of Twitter, but there were too many sane social media users to let that fly. And the scorn poured in.

Since “a car drove” into a parade? How about since a “violent, homicidal racist and career criminal” drove into a parade? How does anyone work at @CNN anymore without looking in the mirror and vomiting. You are a disaster and a pathetic joke. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) November 28, 2021

@CNN: “a car drove through a city Christmas parade.” There is no limit to the dishonesty of CNN. — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) November 28, 2021

A “car” did this? Not a human being with intent to kill and maim and being held on $5 million bail? You guys are a joke. @CNN — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 28, 2021

And some users pointed out specific details that were missing:

Odd how you leave out the sort of details you typically include and even capitalize for effect. pic.twitter.com/F8KFrNnJkP — Ray Kooyenga (@RayKTweets) November 29, 2021

Journalism is practiced by human beings, of course, so mistakes and errors are always going to happen.

But with CNN and other liberal news outlets, the mistakes always go in favor of the liberal worldview, even if that means distorting the truth beyond recognition.

“Two Airplanes Attack New York City Buildings” pic.twitter.com/H4FoMxOQtj — Ian (@1jz_ian) November 29, 2021

No one who’s followed American mainstream media even casually in recent years can doubt for a second that CNN’s post would have been written in a considerably different manner if the driver in the parade massacre had been a white man and his victims black. (The network’s handling of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial only a few weeks ago put its bias on display.)

No one can doubt that the week since the killings would have been filled with endless reams of copy and endless panel discussions of What Makes White Men Murderers.

But the facts are what they are — and they don’t fit into the liberal mainstream narrative of “white rage.” And when facts are inconvenient, CNN plays with words to hide them, or simply leaves them out completely.

Thus, a “car” can magically turn itself murderous. There is no mention of the very strong possibility that racial hatred played a role in the horror.

And CNN reaches yet a new low in an already deplorable history.

People don’t kill people. Cars kills people. And CNN and its mainstream media fellow travelers are doing their best to kill American journalism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.