CNN Posted Sick Blood Libel Just Hours Before Jews Were Burned Alive in Colorado

Oh, CNN.

Your fickle relationship with facts would almost be funny in any other scenario.

But there’s nothing funny about that rhetoric when it almost immediately precedes one of the more barbaric demonstrations of anti-Semitism that makes the vile demonstrations at Harvard and Columbia seem almost quaint in comparison.

To wit, on Sunday, there was a quiet protest in Boulder, Colorado, honoring the Israeli citizens kidnapped in October 2023 who are still being held by Hamas terrorists, according to the New York Times.

That peaceful demonstration was shattered by a maniac wielding a “makeshift flamethrower,” who badly injured several people.

Eight people were hospitalized with burns and various other injuries, with two of them listed in “serious condition.”

It’s a horrific attack — plain and simple — that’s justifiably being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Of note, the suspect is reportedly an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa.

But was it a horrific act inspired by some haphazard reporting from CNN? While obviously impossible to say for certain, the timing of a sharply anti-Israel CNN article is raising some eyebrows online.

As the Times noted, the horrific attack on Jews happened Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, this is the headline that CNN blared to the world: “At least 26 Palestinians killed after Israeli forces open fire near Gaza aid distribution center, health workers say.”

(They’ve since changed the headline, but internet archives don’t forget these things.)

Tucked away at the bottom of that article was a little snippet that seems rather important, given the extraordinary allegation in the outlet’s original headline.

“Aid was distributed ‘without incident,’ read the statement [from the Gaza Health Foundation, a group that aims to ensure aid for Gaza isn’t being repurposed by Hamas], with the group adding it was ‘aware of rumors being actively fomented by Hamas suggesting deaths and injuries today.'”

Well, gee. Here’s how that CNN headline probably should have gone: “Israeli forces commit unimaginable atrocity … (but maybe they didn’t.)”

Or, better yet, perhaps CNN should have decided not to run that story at all, because the internet didn’t have to strain too hard to see the connection between the network’s article and the horrific attack in Boulder.

This is the pipeline: ➡️ Hamas invents the lie

➡️ Western media runs it as fact

➡️ Jews are attacked — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) June 1, 2025

One X account laid out the issue rather succinctly: “Hamas invents the lie -> Western media runs it as fact -> Jews are attacked.”

The American press runs a fake story about the Israelis massacring people and the next day a man decides to set a bunch of Jews on fire in Colorado. That’s not a coincidence. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 1, 2025

“The American press runs a fake story about the Israelis massacring people and the next day a man decides to set a bunch of Jews on fire in Colorado,” Christian broadcaster and pundit Erick Erickson posted to X.

He noted: “That’s not a coincidence.”

Lastly, and rather importantly, there’s the matter of whether or not Israel would consider this sort of irresponsible reporting from CNN “blood libel.”

As documented by PBS in late 2024, Israel was being prodded by the United Nations about whether its retaliatory actions against Hamas constituted Palestinian “genocide.”

Israel’s response? It “has adamantly rejected genocide allegations against it as an antisemitic ‘blood libel.'”

That’s a grave accusation, given the historical roots of that term, as “blood libel” has traditionally referred to the anti-Semitic allegations that Jews use Christian blood in various rituals.

So if Israel considers erroneous allegations of genocide as “blood libel”… how can anyone construe CNN’s original article and headline as anything but?

Ultimately, whether it’s literal blood libel or not, CNN’s sick and irresponsible post just hours before Jews were immolated in America is the epitome of what’s wrong with the establishment media.

It’s all about being the first to a narrative — not facts, mind you — and everything else that happens afterward is just happenstance.

It’s vile, disgusting, and the height of journalistic hubris.

And if Israel has anything to say about it, it might very well be blood libel, too.

