CNN Producer Arrested and Charged with Sexual Abuse of 9-Year-Old, Other Underage Girl

A CNN employee has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing children.

The details of the indictment are absolutely sickening.

John Griffin, who reportedly worked as a producer for the recently fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, is accused of enticing mothers and their daughters to engage in “sexual training.”

“From April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a ‘woman is a woman regardless of her age,’ and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men,” the Department of Justice said in a news release.

“On these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive,” the department continued. “In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was ‘trained properly.’

“Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport. The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.”

According to the indictment, Griffin also “attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity.”

In April 2020, he allegedly conducted a “virtual training session” in which he is accused of directing a mother to remove her 14-year-old daughter’s clothes, and in June 2020, he allegedly suggested to a woman who said she was the mother of a 16-year-old girl to visit his ski house “for sexual training involving the child.”

Griffin is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the three counts against him. The indictment also noted that the federal government seeks to seize property used in the course of Griffin’s alleged crimes, including his house and two cars.

According to the Daily Mail, CNN said Griffin was suspended as soon as the network learned of the charges against him.

“We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” a spokesperson said on Friday. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”

Hold up.

Didn’t we just do “CNN sex scandal”?

While admittedly far more egregious than previous stories, it’s hard not to feel like this latest incident is another example of a glaring problem the network seems to have.

Just last week, the network fired its top anchor, Chris Cuomo, over allegations that he used his media resources to help run cover for his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the latter was accused of sexual misconduct.

This came several months after Cuomo admitted to helping craft his brother’s response to the scandal as he was reporting on the very same and was forced to issue an on-air mea culpa and banned from covering the elder Cuomo in the future.

Since then, he has been accused of sexually harassing two former colleagues.

Meanwhile, CNN symbolically fired contributor Jeffrey Toobin last year after he was busted engaging in, um, solo sexual impropriety while on a Zoom call with female colleagues, only to rehire him this year once the heat was off.

To say nothing of the fact that Don Lemon, whose primetime slot used to follow Cuomo’s, is also facing allegations of sexual harassment and assault by a man who says the anchor subjected him to obscene treatment during an altercation at a bar in 2018.

Now one of CNN’s producers has been accused of enticing young girls into sexual activity?

It’s absolutely despicable.

You have to wonder: Are all these allegations of sexual harassment and abuse just a big coincidence, or is this reflective of a depraved company culture?

At a time when the political left, at the behest of social radicals, celebrates the widespread acceptance of promiscuity and all manner of sexual indulgence, it’s easy to point the finger not just at a left-wing cable network but at a culture that glorifies sex without attachment and attacks traditional sexual ethics as “oppressive.”

Back in the days of the #MeToo movement, when other top anchors fell from grace after it was revealed that their sexual appetites caused them to bypass any sense of decency and decorum in their treatment of the opposite sex, it became abundantly clear that the issue wasn’t simply misogyny, but loose sexual morals.

In a world where indulging all of one’s sexual desires is seen as empowering, where is the line between what’s acceptable and what’s criminal?

This behavior is not just indicative of a depraved cable news network. It’s indicative of a depraved culture that is morally adrift.

It’s time to restore a collective disdain for indulgent sex and promote the kind of moral, upstanding behavior that will keep women and children safe from sick predators who seek to exploit them.

