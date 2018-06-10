SECTIONS
Politics
Print

CNN Producer Deletes Tweet After Sarah Sanders’ Scorching Fact-Check

By Jack Davis
June 10, 2018 at 12:05pm

Print

When a CNN producer tried to mock the work undertaken by President Donald Trump at the recent G-7 summit, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was quick to put fake news in its place.

On Saturday, Dan Scavino, an assistant to the president, tweeted out a photo of what he called “negotiations” at the summit, The Daily Caller reported. The G-7, or Group of Seven, represents seven of the top global economies — the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

This year’s session was one in which leaders butted heads over trade, with Trump warning other nations not to take advantage of America on trade.

CNN producer Gene Hughes publicly threw shade on the image.

TRENDING: Trump Shows Off ‘The Beast’ Following Historic Peace Summit

“Pretty clever visual messaging here from the White House — taking some kind of group signing event and framing it instead to show President Trump seemingly holding court, with the rest of the G7 leaders clustered in around him,” Hughes tweeted.

Sanders did not let that pass.

Was Sarah Sanders right to pounce on this piece of ‘fake news?’

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Congratulations! Once again you are wrong,” she tweeted.

“There is no “some kind of group signing” taking place. It was all negotiations. We were there. You were not. @Scavino45 tweet is 100% factual. Will you retract your “clever” and completely inaccurate tweet?” she added.

In time, Hughes had to admit defeat, and deleted his comment.

“Earlier today, I tweeted a photo of leaders at the G-7 and mistakenly referred to it as a signing event,” Hughes tweeted in apology. “The White House says the images were taken during negotiations between the leaders. I was incorrect, have removed the previous tweet, and apologize.”

RELATED: Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

European media shared a different angle of the image, which showed Trump, arms folded, eying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by Independent Journal Review.

That angle sums up the contentious nature of the gathering, which was revealed in the post-summit comments of the various nations. Trump has accused America’s trading partners of unfair practices, and slapped tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum in retaliation. Canada has vowed to strike back with its own economic measures.

Trump posted a tweet of his own, saying the United States would not sign the post-summit communiqué, a comment that brought a round of antagonism from France and Germany, CNN reported.

“It’s actually not a real surprise. We have seen this with the climate agreement or the Iran deal. In a matter of seconds, you can destroy trust with 280 Twitter characters. To build that up again will take much longer,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Sunday.

“We have had nothing like this before, simply on the sheer breadth and depth of the disagreements,” said Sir Malcolm Rifkind, a former British foreign secretary, according to the Financial Times.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: CNN, Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Twitter

By: Jack Davis on June 10, 2018 at 12:05pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

sarah huckaabee sanders

CNN Producer Deletes Tweet After Sarah Sanders’ Scorching Fact-Check

Jack Davis

donald trump

Trump Literally Ripped Schumer Letter to Shreds, Baffling White House Records Management

Randy DeSoto

Trump Hits Back at De Niro, Gives Actor New Nickname

Joe Setyon

donald trump, justin trudeau

‘Special Place in Hell’ for Trudeau After Backstabbing Act, Says WH Adviser

Jack Davis

Singapore Security Turns Away Extremists, Deports Reporters Ahead Of Historic Summit

Scott Kelnhofer

Supreme Court Makes Landmark Decision Regarding Ohio Voter Fraud

Scott Kelnhofer

donald trump, kim jong un

Trump To Leave Summit Early, Nuclear Talks Moving ‘More Quickly Than Expected’

Randy DeSoto

Cuomo’s New CNN Show Tanks While Fox News’ Ratings Soar

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.