CNN Producer Hit With New Lawsuit Over Alleged Sex Trafficking of 9-Year-Old 'Jane Doe'

A $15 million civil lawsuit has been filed against former CNN producer John Griffin, who is already facing federal charges of child trafficking.

“For several years prior to 2020, the defendant solicited young girls, including the minor plaintiff, for the purpose of knowingly persuading, inducing, enticing and coercing them to engage in sexual activity, sexual exploitation, and/or sexual trafficking,” the lawsuit, filed last week in Bridgeport, Connecticut, alleges, according to Fox News, which posted a copy of the lawsuit online as well as a claim to restrain Griffin’s assets for up to $15 million.

Griffin, who formerly produced Chris Cuomo’s show on CNN, faces one charge of child trafficking along with two counts of attempted trafficking.

The lawsuit’s goal is to ensure no matter what happens to the criminal charges, Griffin has to pay, according to the lawyer who filed the suit.

“We are seeking to restrain his assets so he doesn’t have the financial wherewithal to abuse another child,” attorney Joel Faxon said, according to Connecticut Insider.

Faxon said the lawsuit involves the same 9-year-old child who was mentioned in the indictments against Griffin.

That child, who was a resident of Nevada, was allegedly brought to Vermont by her adopted mother and participated in sexual activities that later resulted in the indictment against Griffin.

Longtime #CNN producer John Griffin, who was fired in December over child #Trafficking allegations, was hit with a $15 million lawsuit filed on behalf of a 9-year-old. https://t.co/YUm8LlnOq3 — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) January 11, 2022

The lawsuit claims the child suffered emotional and other damage as a result of her interaction with Griffin.

The adopted mother faces charges in Nevada, leading the child to be sent to live with a custodian in Connecticut.

Griffin is accused of inviting multiple women to Vermont to participate in the “sexual training” of their children.

The lawsuit says Griffin is alleged to have told those he tried to recruit that they could help him see that a “minor child” was “trained properly.”

The suit said Griffin is also alleged to have said that “when handled properly, a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

The evidence against Griffin in the federal indictment against him includes drone video of a “completely naked 9-year-old girl” shown with Griffin, according to court filings.

“When confronted with this video during an interview by FBI agents, Griffin’s first response was merely to suggest he was not looking at the naked girl, despite that she was standing so close to him to be touching,” according to a memo issued to support detaining Griffin.

Griffin is currently being held in Vermont without bail.

CNN fired Griffin in December after the charges against him were made public.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation