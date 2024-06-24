Share
Commentary

CNN Pulls Trump Spokeswoman from Air for Telling the Truth About Debate Moderator Jake Tapper

 By Joe Saunders  June 24, 2024 at 8:30am
Share

If this is what CNN’s pre-debate coverage looks like, the bias on display Thursday should be a blast.

Appearing Monday on CNN’s “This Morning,” a spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump tried to answer a question about the coming contests between Trump and President Joe Biden by pointing out the documented prejudices of debate moderator Jake Tapper.

But Tapper’s CNN colleague Kasie Hunt wouldn’t let her get a word in edgewise.

The clash started when Hunt asked Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt what she expected from Biden at the debate — prefacing it with a video of Trump basically mocking the incumbent’s abilities.

When Leavitt started to respond by calling into question the inherent unfairness of Tapper as the debate moderator — given his history of on-air anti-Trump behavior — Hunt got into a Huff.

Trending:
US Marine Veteran Imprisoned in Russia Warns That If Biden Doesn't Do Something, Moscow Will 'Keep Grabbing People'

“Ma’am, we’re going to stop this interview if you continue to attack my colleague,” she cut in.

“I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who you work for, yes?” Hunt said. “If you are here to speak on his behalf, then I am willing to have this conversation.”

Will Thursday’s debate be moderated fairly?

When Leavitt answered she was merely “stating facts,” the CNN host called the whole thing off.

Leavitt’s microphone was cut and she disappeared from the air as Hunt explained.

“Now, I’m sorry. We’re going to come back after the panel. Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point.

“She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us now … at next, early, later this week, in Atlanta for this debate.”

Related:
Debate Moderator's Reaction to Biden's 2020 Election Resurfaces - Fairness Called Into Question

Hunt later attempted to defend her move in a social media post.

“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” she wrote. “I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

But many commenters weren’t having it.

The problem with Hunt’s position is that what Leavitt was probably getting to was that Trump’s performance in the debate will depend very much on his treatment by moderators Tapper and CNN’s Dana Bash, both known liberal figures, and conservatives have scant reason to believe they won’t bring their political biases to the table.

Leavitt made that clear in her own social media post after the interview.

“You cut off my microphone for bringing up the debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies,” she said. “This proved our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly on Thursday.”

A Trump spokeswoman who didn’t bring that to her answer about a prediction of the debate performance wouldn’t be doing her job.

And a CNN interviewer who cut her off for doing so wouldn’t be doing her job — if her job was actually to allow the Trump side to address CNN viewers.

If her job was to manipulate the conversation to present Biden in the best possible light and Trump in the worst, however, that’s exactly the move she would make.

If this is how CNN is handling the run-up to Thursday’s clash in Atlanta, the bias that’s on display at the actual event should be a blast indeed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




'The Biggest Story of the Year': Fact-Check Outlet Snopes Admits Left's Major Claim About Trump Is False
CNN Pulls Trump Spokeswoman from Air for Telling the Truth About Debate Moderator Jake Tapper
Watch: Disney Exec. Admits Company Openly Discriminates Against White Males in 'Spoken' Agreement
Mother of Woman Allegedly Killed by Illegal Immigrant Slams Biden Admin Over Comment That 'Totally Depersonalizes Her'
Newsweek Runs Dumbest Article Possible on Roger Stone, Reeks of Liberal Panic
See more...

Conversation