CNN Pundit Trashes Trump for Aftermath of Will Smith's Attack on Chris Rock

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2022 at 6:04pm
Former President Donald Trump was nowhere near the Oscars ceremony Sunday night, but he still managed to become part of the show’s controversy, courtesy of CNN.

During the show, actor Will Smith emerged from the audience to slap host Chris Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, one which Smith initially appeared to laugh at.

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa then offered her bit of wisdom.

“So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?” Rangappa asked on Twitter.

There was, of course, a response on Twitter.

Rangappa then decided that anyone suggesting her comment might have been a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome was part of what might be termed a vast right-wing conspiracy.

“The MAGA hate emails have begun, which tells me that the below tweet has made its way to the Breitbart ecosystem. The sad part is that they are so stupid they don’t realize I’m not comparing Smith to Trump, I’m comparing the audience to them,” she tweeted.

Rnagappa managed to be echoed by the incomparable Howard Stern, according to Variety.

Was what Will Smith did acceptable?

“He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV,” Stern said. “Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the f*** is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!”

“Not one person came out because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with s***. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands,” Stern said.

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell also got into the act, likening “the Trump years” to the incident.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




