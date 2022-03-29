CNN Pundit Trashes Trump for Aftermath of Will Smith's Attack on Chris Rock

Former President Donald Trump was nowhere near the Oscars ceremony Sunday night, but he still managed to become part of the show’s controversy, courtesy of CNN.

During the show, actor Will Smith emerged from the audience to slap host Chris Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, one which Smith initially appeared to laugh at.

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa then offered her bit of wisdom.

So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 28, 2022

There was, of course, a response on Twitter.

CNN talking head legit blaming Trump for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. You can’t make this stuff up. The people at @CNN are beyond help. Full bore stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/mrL8vQALQr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2022

You accepted paychecks from Jeff Zucker, the guy who produced The Apprentice, for years. Try a mirror. https://t.co/7e3V5Hos1L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2022

Because Donald Trump continues to live rent-free in so many heads, what happened at the Academy Awards last night was bound to be tied to the 45th president in some fashion. https://t.co/pcCUpApm9i — MARK YUILLE (@YUILLEM) March 28, 2022

Rangappa then decided that anyone suggesting her comment might have been a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome was part of what might be termed a vast right-wing conspiracy.

“The MAGA hate emails have begun, which tells me that the below tweet has made its way to the Breitbart ecosystem. The sad part is that they are so stupid they don’t realize I’m not comparing Smith to Trump, I’m comparing the audience to them,” she tweeted.

The MAGA hate emails have begun, which tells me that the below tweet has made its way to the Breitbart ecosystem.🙄 The sad part is that they are so stupid they don’t realize I’m not comparing Smith to Trump, I’m comparing the audience to them https://t.co/rKvYVZJeOO — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 28, 2022

Rnagappa managed to be echoed by the incomparable Howard Stern, according to Variety.

Was what Will Smith did acceptable? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 16% (9 Votes) No: 84% (49 Votes)

“He opened hand with a lot of force, smacks him right in the mouth on TV,” Stern said. “Now the first thing I said to myself was ‘what the f*** is going on, is this a bit?’ because where is security? This is a live television event!”

“Not one person came out because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with s***. Will Smith and Trump are the same guy. He decided he’s going to take matters into his own hands,” Stern said.

so true Maria – we watched him do it – then like the trump years – we don’t hold anyone accountable – shame on us – SHAME on will #Oscars2022 https://t.co/xxTCoaQej4 — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 28, 2022

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell also got into the act, likening “the Trump years” to the incident.

