CNN Ratings Tank, Down 26% from This Time Last Year

CNN saw a huge drop in their ratings in April 2019 compared to last year.

Based on findings from Nielsen Media Research, CNN’s prime time ratings dropped 26 percent, making this April the lowest-rated month for CNN for prime time viewers since October 2015.

MSNBC also suffered from a 14 percent drop in their ratings from April 2018.

In the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic, which advertisers use to choose which networks to run their ads on, April was also CNN’s least-watched month since August 2015, down a whopping 41 percent according to Forbes.

Fox News was in the lead with 389,000 viewers, followed by MSNBC at 255,000 and CNN with 198,000.

In April 2018, Fox had 483,000 viewers, MSNBC had 398,000 and CNN had 336,000.

Fox News came in first for prime time ratings with an average of 2.4 million viewers. At this same time last year, Fox News also claimed 2.4 million viewers.

CNN’s average audience for April 2019 in prime time did not even breach 1 million, averaging 767,000 viewers.

Newsbusters argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which found that President Donald Trump did not collude with Russia in the 2016 elections, contributed to the drop in ratings for CNN and MSNBC.

We knew they wouldn’t give up. The collusion delusion fell flat, and now reports say House Democrats are preparing to “ramp up” their investigations of President Trump. Not “move on”—“ramp up.” They’re doubling down. This is a myopic obsession with politically targeting POTUS. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) April 23, 2019

“The disastrous news for Russia-obsessed liberals that the Mueller Report would not lead to the immediate end of the Trump presidency must have put CNN’s viewer base in a deep depression,” the website wrote.

Newsbusters also noted that Fox has been the most watched prime-time news network for a consecutive 208 months, or 17 years and 4 months.

Fox’s “Hannity,” with an average of 3.086 million viewers and “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” with an average of 2.834 million, dominated the top five cable news network prime time shows. MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” was third with 2.630 million viewers, followed by Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle” with 2.455 million viewers.

CNN’s highest-rated show was “Chris Cuomo Primetime.” The show averaged only 917,000 viewers, ranking in 26th place.

….Dumb and Sick. A really bad show with low ratings – and will only get worse. CNN has been a proven and long term ratings and beyond disaster. In fact, it rewarded Chris Cuomo with a now unsuccessful prime time slot, despite his massive failure in the morning. Only on CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

According to Forbes, this was the show’s “worst-ever performance.”

