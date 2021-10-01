CNN posted its lowest-rated quarter in seven years from July through September as Fox News dominated cable and late-night network television.

In a third quarter this year that was never short on news, CNN’s performance in the key 25-to-54 demographic dropped to a low not seen since 2014.

Apparently, trying to put a positive spin on crisis after crisis for the Biden administration hasn’t paid off.

Fox announced in a news release this week that it had continued its almost 20-year reign as the most-watched network at the expense of the left-wing propagandists over at CNN and MSNBC.

“Impressively, [Fox News Channel] is the only cable news network to show growth compared to last quarter, with double-digit percent advantages in both total viewers and the 25-54 demo,” Fox bragged.

“In total day, CNN marked a nearly 10 percent decline in total viewers (down 9 percent) and a nearly 20 percent decline in the 25-54 demo (down 19 percent). In primetime, CNN fell 10 percent in total viewers and marked a 16 percent loss in the 25-54 demo,” the network added.

“Of all news networks, CNN is down the most year-to-date, shedding more than half of its audience with primetime demo.”

Fox reported that Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity held on to the top spots in their respective primetime slots. Laura Ingraham edged out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Some programs on left-wing cable news — including MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” and “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” — drew their smallest audiences in the 25-to-54 demographic to date.

Do you watch Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 85% (580 Votes) No: 15% (105 Votes)

But it gets much worse for the establishment media. The graveyard known as late-night TV couldn’t even beat Greg Gutfeld’s new show, the aptly named “Gutfeld!”

The new show averaged 1.7 million viewers in the 25-to-54 demographic in the third quarter, beating ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

During the second week of September, “Gutfeld!” outpaced all late-night programs in total viewers, including CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

It’s no wonder Colbert is getting pummeled when clips like this are floating around online:

Stephen Colbert, winning hearts and minds of the vaccine hesitant pic.twitter.com/fa98vRrcRj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2021



“The Late Show,” “The Tonight Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” are all free to watch with about a $10 investment in a digital antenna. None of these once-relevant shows can compete with a pay-to-watch political comedy program on Fox.

Perhaps that’s because everyone knows these shows are a Trojan horse for the left’s radical agenda.

There have been few bright spots for the country with President Joe Biden asleep at the helm. But one of them seems to be that fewer people are buying into what the elites in entertainment and news are selling.

Fox News is three months away from 80 straight quarters — or 20 years — on top.

But the network never trounced late-night shows until recently, when the leftists decided they alone controlled science and medicine — and would also get to decide what is true and what is not.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.