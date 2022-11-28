CNN Rattled by Elon Musk's Humor, Posts Fact Check That Blows Up in Face: 'Be Better'

It’s often said that leftists have no humor. It’s hard to find humor in anything when you’re too busy finding things to be offended by.

If there was ever any doubt that CNN is full of humorless leftists, look no further than this recent “fact check” by its crack team of ace detectives:

This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better. pic.twitter.com/n8xGp2Z6qm — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 28, 2022

“This headline never appeared on CNN,” CNN’s public relations said on Twitter. “Be better.”

CNN was responding to what was honestly a poorly made meme shared by Elon Musk:

In a meme that clearly was a joke for anyone with a sense of humor (but honestly, look at the grainy quality, lack of symmetry and bizarre font in the meme. How can you not tell that it’s fake?), the meme boldly proclaimed, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.”

Underneath that headline, it showed a fake Don Lemon segment with the chyron repeating, “Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by allowing people to speak freely.”

Again, this is clearly a joke. There’s ample evidence suggesting it is.

Well, CNN certainly couldn’t, or wouldn’t, discern the difference. Notice how its aforementioned response included that they were flagging the tweet for violating “the Twitter rules on sharing false, fabricated and misleading information.”

Musk responded to the thinly veiled threat with a literal laugh:

Lmaoooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

There’s quite a bit to unpack when it comes to CNN’s mirthless response.

First, does CNN truly think so little of its audience that it truly doesn’t think they could discern the difference between a fake meme and an actual screenshot? We know the left has an appetite for treating common people as the dumbest breed of animal since the dodo. But to see it play out in real-time on Twitter?

That’s not the best look for CNN.

Second, CNN found little solace on Twitter. Users on Twitter were quick to mock the news network for its treatment of a meme as literal fact.

Detransitioner Chloe Cole pointed out that CNN finally learned what a meme was… in 2022.

@CNNPR in 2022 finally realizing what a meme is. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) November 28, 2022

Another Twitter user called CNN “the Karen of news networks.”

I just realized that CNN is essentially the Karen of news networks. — basedvro (@juulpodgod420) November 28, 2022

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong mocked CNN’s (and the Democrats’) never-ending hyperbole about threats to “our democracy.”

“This is a danger to our democracy.” — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2022

Lastly, perhaps CNN should look in the memory as to why the meme Musk posted was so effective — CNN appears to have a schoolyard crush on all things Musk.

Here’s CNN racially segregating Twitter into “black” and others: “Users are split over Black Twitter’s chances to survive under Elon Musk.”

Here’s CNN going full drama queen on Musk’s first month as Twitter head honcho: “Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk’s first month at Twitter.”

Here’s CNN giving unsolicited advice to Musk after insulting him: “Elon Musk has upended Twitter’s business. Here’s how he could fix it.“

A quick search for “free speech” on CNN yielded the above results for November 2022. Here’s the catch: There are at least 10 other stories that specifically mention Musk or Twitter… in November alone.

It’s not like November was a slow news month either. Midterm elections, for one, dominated headlines for a stretch of November. And yet, CNN still had time to pump out at least 10 articles discussing Musk and/or Twitter in November.

Honestly, CNN’s schoolgirl crush on Musk is getting a little embarrassing.

