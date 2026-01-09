CNN Releases New Footage of Minneapolis ICE Shooting - It Doesn't Help the Left's Case

Newly obtained footage of the fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Wednesday appears to strengthen the case that he was acting in self-defense.

CNN aired the surveillance video taken from a home nearby, which showed an SUV being driven by Renee Nicole Good, 37, pulling into the middle of a Minneapolis street to obstruct ICE officers during an operation.

CNN noted that agents converged on the vehicle, and when Good tried to flee the scene, that’s when the shots were fired.

Anderson Cooper explained that the video showed the four minutes leading up to the shooting.

So in the new CNN footage, it is quite clear that the officer did not walk up to the front of the car. When Good backs up the car, it places him in the front and would give him very good reason to believe she was aiming at him as the car guns forward. pic.twitter.com/8yE5fj5BdT — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 9, 2026

He recounted that Good first pulled to the side of the road, and someone got out of the vehicle. That is believed to be her partner, Rebecca Brown Good.

They apparently were trying to create a scene, because Rebecca was captured on video filming Renee’s interaction with the ICE officers before Renee tried to flee.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and scenes of a violent confrontation that some may find offensive.

🚨 JUST IN: NEW POV FOOTAGE released of the Minneapolis ICE agent that shot and killed woman who tried to run him over with her vehicle He was DIRECTLY IN FRONT of the car as she floored it, you can hear the engine rev up The agent then discharged his firearm. CLEAR CUT, CASE… pic.twitter.com/lpYXL3IPfm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2026

After the incident, Rebecca was filmed, saying, “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

Something else that becomes readily apparent in watching the surveillance video is when ICE officers approached Renee’s car and ordered her to exit the vehicle, she put the SUV in reverse and turned abruptly, placing one of the agents immediately in front of her.

He then pulled his gun, and when she drove forward toward him and struck him, he fired.

The video below clearly shows this course of events.

1.) she is ordered out of her car

2.) she refuses

3.) she backs up

4.) she drives forward into an ice agent

5.) ice agent pulls out gun only when she starts moving forward INTO HIS BODY

6.) self defense

7.) case closed pic.twitter.com/zLJCHHig3J — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 7, 2026

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that there have been over 100 of these vehicle rammings of ICE officers in recent weeks.

Sec. Kristi Noem says that just TODAY, there have been four ramming attacks on federal officers, three of which happened in Minneapolis. “We’ve seen over 100 of these vehicle rammings happen in just recent weeks.” Later she reveals that the ICE agent involved in this shooting… pic.twitter.com/2c2xv5P575 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 8, 2026

Contrary to arguments that Renee Good was a “legal observer” who was murdered by ICE, as Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Democrats have alleged, the CNN video suggests that she and Rebecca were looking to create a scene.

The script is out. https://t.co/s5nrGm9GnZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 8, 2026

The over-the-top rhetoric by the left about the Trump administration’s “Gestapo” enforcing the nation’s immigration laws and all the rest likely contributed to the untimely death of Renee Good.

