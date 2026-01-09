Share
Members of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office look on as people gather near the scene of a shooting Wednesday by an ICE agent during federal law enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

CNN Releases New Footage of Minneapolis ICE Shooting - It Doesn't Help the Left's Case

 By Randy DeSoto  January 9, 2026 at 12:06pm
Newly obtained footage of the fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Wednesday appears to strengthen the case that he was acting in self-defense.

CNN aired the surveillance video taken from a home nearby, which showed an SUV being driven by Renee Nicole Good, 37, pulling into the middle of a Minneapolis street to obstruct ICE officers during an operation.

CNN noted that agents converged on the vehicle, and when Good tried to flee the scene, that’s when the shots were fired.

Anderson Cooper explained that the video showed the four minutes leading up to the shooting.

He recounted that Good first pulled to the side of the road, and someone got out of the vehicle. That is believed to be her partner, Rebecca Brown Good.

They apparently were trying to create a scene, because Rebecca was captured on video filming Renee’s interaction with the ICE officers before Renee tried to flee.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language and scenes of a violent confrontation that some may find offensive.

After the incident, Rebecca was filmed, saying, “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

Related:
Top CNN 'Fact Checker' Spirals Over White House Website That Destroys Media's Jan. 6 Narratives

Something else that becomes readily apparent in watching the surveillance video is when ICE officers approached Renee’s car and ordered her to exit the vehicle, she put the SUV in reverse and turned abruptly, placing one of the agents immediately in front of her.

He then pulled his gun, and when she drove forward toward him and struck him, he fired.

The video below clearly shows this course of events.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that there have been over 100 of these vehicle rammings of ICE officers in recent weeks.

Contrary to arguments that Renee Good was a “legal observer” who was murdered by ICE, as Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Democrats have alleged, the CNN video suggests that she and Rebecca were looking to create a scene.

The over-the-top rhetoric by the left about the Trump administration’s “Gestapo” enforcing the nation’s immigration laws and all the rest likely contributed to the untimely death of Renee Good.

