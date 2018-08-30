SECTIONS
CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

By Chris Agee
at 9:29am
CNN became one of the latest major corporations to push back against what it considers unfair criticism from the Oval Office.

According to The Hill, the cable news network took exception to the characterization included in a recent tweet by President Donald Trump.

“CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

As The Hill explained, Trump appears to have been referencing the subject of a CNN report written in part by reporter Carl Bernstein, whose work decades ago helped shape the public’s understanding of the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

In an article published last month, Bernstein cited a source who indicated former Trump attorney Michael Cohen would be testifying that Trump knew about a 2016 campaign meeting at the center of suspicion regarding Russian collusion in the presidential election.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, has since acknowledged that he was Bernstein’s source and has walked back the information he provided for the article.

Despite Davis’ subsequent acknowledgment, Trump dismissed Bernstein as “sloppy” and “a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool.”

After ending his tweet with his now-common refrain labeling the report “Fake News,” CNN responded a short time later to rebut his claims.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President,CNN does not lie,” the network’s communications account tweeted. “We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies.”

The statement went on to defend Bernsetein against Trump’s attack.

“CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters,” the tweet read. “There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.”

As The Western Journal previously reported, Google released its own bristly response to pointed criticism from Trump.

The president cited a conservative blog’s unscientific report claiming the search engine is biased against positive stories about his administration and suggested the practice could violate an unspecified law.

“Search is not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology,” a spokesperson said.

Google’s statement confirmed that every year the company releases “hundreds of improvements to our algorithms to ensure they surface high-quality content in response to users’ queries.”

While the tech giant “continually” works to improve its results, the spokesperson said those results are never ranked “to manipulate political sentiment.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

