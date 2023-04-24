CNN has disputed former anchor Don Lemon’s claim that he was fired unceremoniously through his agent on Monday morning.

In a tweet that might have shocked the world had Fox News not parted ways with Tucker Carlson during the same morning, Lemon announced he was out of a job.

The anchor said CNN let him go after 17 years in a decision that he was informed of via a third party.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon said. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Lemon added the news of his termination came as a complete surprise to him.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he stated. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon concluded the lengthy statement by sharing he felt appreciative of his years with the struggling network.

“With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run,” Lemon concluded. “They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

The official CNN Communications Twitter account initially confirmed Lemon had been let go in a short statement.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the networks public relations team said. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.”

The network concluded, “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

However, CNN’s amicable tone shifted moments later when the network posted another tweet that disputed the nature of his termination.

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate,” CNN Combinations said. “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon has not commented further on the matter. The host was axed amid a turbulent time for the network.

“CNN This Morning,” which Lemon has co-hosted since late last year, has become the network’s lowest-rated show in a decade.

Lemon’s tenure with his co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins has also been marred by both internal and external drama.

Two months ago, Lemon was briefly pulled from the air after he made disparaging comments about women over the age of 50 as he challenged Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

Lemon was demoted from his primetime slot at the end of last year.

