After dim predictions from the establishment media, and mocking social media posts from certain New York Congresswomen, Donald Trump’s South Bronx rally was, by most metrics, a smashing success.

Despite the dreary rainstorms in the morning portending a muddy rally, the sky cleared in time for Trump’s arrival, and a crowd estimated to number in the thousands, far exceeding expectations, congregated to support the former president.

(Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the crowd numbered anywhere from 8,000 to 10,000 strong.)

Granted, several of those attendees came from out of state — or at least, out of the immediate area — but not nearly as much as the establishment media predicted.

Even CNN, as seen in a clip of the coverage shared to the social media platform X, had to acknowledge the truth about the rally’s demographics.

CNN reporter on Trump’s huge rally in the Bronx tonight: “It was certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country!” pic.twitter.com/z94ofqSg80 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 24, 2024

Kristen Holmes, the reporter on the scene, was speaking to Anderson Cooper as she covered the rally live.

The clip began with Cooper asking, “What was the crowd like, and what kind of response did he get?”

Should Trump hold more rallies in blue cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1370 Votes) No: 1% (8 Votes)

“Well certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this one of the bluest counties in the entire country,” Holmes responded.

She continued: “Now, one of things that was interesting to me is that the Trump campaign said that they were going to microtarget to get people from the community to come to this rally.”

“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Holmes added. “I’ve gone to a lot of these rallies across the country, and there are often people who travel hundreds of miles to see Donald Trump, and they’re not necessarily part of the community.

“However, one of the things that I found was that there were a lot of people here that were actually from the Bronx.”

Now, there’s an astounding, if unexpected, admission from a CNN reporter.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the inept Democrat Representative for this region, and other Democrats had tried to spin a narrative that Trump and his allies would exclusively bus people in from other cities and states to boost the numbers.

And, while there were many people from outside the local community — which isn’t unusual for any political rally — CNN’s Holmes effectively dispelled the idea the South Bronx wouldn’t care about Trump.

CBS News, as seen in a clip shared by conservative speaker Charlie Kirk, even noted that the rally “did look a lot like America.”

CBS on Trump’s Rally in the Bronx: “This rally did look a lot like America. There was a lot of Asian voters there. There were a lot of Hispanic voters, a lot of black voters there…” These clips must scare the hell out of Dems. pic.twitter.com/zj9ptTXvUk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 24, 2024

Granted, it has not been possible to tell exactly how many people truly were from the Bronx and surrounding areas, and even with this unexpected turnout, Trump still faces a massive uphill battle to flip the deep blue New York.

As Fox News noted in their story on the event, Trump won less than 16 percent of the vote back in 2016, and about 20 per cent in 2020.

However, this election cycle Trump has been gaining more support from Black and Hispanic voters, who have historically been a reliably Democrat voter block.

Moreover, even Axios had to note that this rally was a sign of the “realignment” in the Democrat and Republican parties.

This election cycle, the Democrat party has gained more support from white suburbanites than the minority base they have heretofore counted on.

Regardless of whether or not Trump wins this state, it was certainly an astonishing sight to see a predominantly Democrat locale show up in droves for the Republican candidate.

If even CNN had to admit that, then you know the Democrats are in trouble.

The real question is, how long will it take for Sleepy Joe Biden and his administration to wake up to that fact?

