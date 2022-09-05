CNN reporter Sara Sidner admitted a seemingly obvious fact in a tweet on Sunday, but leftists were unable to comprehend the fact that a journalist for a left-leaning network could have opinions contrary to their own.

“There are serious questions that should be asked about Hunter Biden,” Sidner wrote. “H’s not an elected official but legitimate questions should be asked and answered about his former business dealings and how it was handled by the FBI. This should’nt be a partisan issue.”

There are serious questions that should be asked about Hunter Biden. H’s not an elected official but legitimate questions should be asked and answered about his former business dealings and how it was handled by the FBI.

This should’nt be a partisan issue.https://t.co/C37oe1v1Rg — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

In the thread, she linked to two stories detailing Hunter Biden’s alleged misdeeds. The first was a Yahoo News article reporting Patrick Ho, who was arrested by FBI agents for allegedly paying African leaders millions to share energy contracts aimed at advancing the interests of the Chinese Communist Party, had a business relationship with Hunter Biden and James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden.

The second link Sidner shared was a video from MSNBC. The outlet reported an FBI agent accused by Sen. Chuck Grassley of acting inappropriately during the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances had resigned.

Both of these developments were fishy to say the least, and they raised questions regarding whether Hunter Biden represented a threat to the national security of the United States. But Sidner probably did not know she would set off a firestorm of backlash by pointing out this fact.

“Woowwwwwwww, I knew the whole Licht thing was bad but didn’t know it was THIS bad,” one user wrote. “A real shame, I used to have so much respect for your work.”

Woowwwwwwww, I knew the whole Licht thing was bad but didn’t know it was THIS bad. A real shame, I used to have so much respect for your work. — THEE Not Today Colonizer | #LandBack (@WolvesforKamala) September 4, 2022

The user seemed to be implying Chris Licht, who was named the CEO of CNN in May 2022, was ruining the network by making it more objective.

Sidner did not hesitate to push back. “And one tweet changed that,” Sidner wrote in response. “So how much respect did you have again?”

And one tweet changed that. So how much respect did you have again? — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

Another user called Sidner “an embarrassment to journalism” because she raised legitimate questions about a prominent figure, which happens to be the job of a journalist.

Sidner jokingly called the user “too kind.”

Your too kind — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

“What is even happening??!!” a third user wrote. “You’re infected too??”

What is even happening??!! You’re infected too?? — patty stewart (@pattystewartcan) September 4, 2022

Sidner calmly explained she had the right to ask relevant questions about Hunter Biden, which is especially true given her responsibility as a journalist.

“Nope. Still same old me,” she wrote. “Im aloud to ask questions. Check my feed. Many stories there. You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t mind.”

Nope. Still same old me. Im aloud to ask questions. Check my feed. Many stories there. You don’t have to agree with me. I don’t mind. — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) September 4, 2022

The response from these leftists prove that they have no interest in actual journalism. They simply want a partisan network that will confirm their own biases even when there is a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

By raising legitimate questions about Hunter Biden, Sidner showed she was brave enough to speak the truth instead of parroting what her followers wanted her to say. The left’s inability to understand this fact tells us everything we need to know.

