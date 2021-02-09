While crowds of enthusiastic people gathered to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl on Sunday in Florida, one CNN reporter bragged on the air that she called the police after she witnessed people enjoying themselves while not wearing masks.

CNN’s Randi Kaye, speaking with network host Fredricka Whitfield, was so offended by seeing people ignore fearmongers like her that she virtue signaled about her dual masks while bragging that she had snitched to police when she spotted people who’d opted out of covering their faces.

“Oh, yeah, there’s a lot of concern here, Fred, hence my double mask that I’m wearing. Here, we’re at the Poorhouse in Tampa, and if you take a look here behind me, you can see there’s a pretty healthy crowd here,” Kaye said during a live report.

“They — we are outside and they are doing their best to safely social distance,” she continued. “But there are a lot of people here. Some of them are just hanging out at tables. They’re not all from the same party obviously or the same family, which is what officials recommend, but they are outside.

“But let me show you this video from last night on Super Bowl eve from Ybor City, just take a look at this. This is a huge amount of people, hundreds of people in the street.

“And you can see most of them are not even wearing masks. We’re also told that they were on the dance floors in a lot of these clubs, and the dance floors right now during the pandemic are supposed to actually be closed.”

That’s when Kaye let CNN’s viewers know that she had inserted herself into the story by phoning the local police.

“I gave a call to Tampa Police to ask them what’s going on with all these people that are out and about and not wearing masks because there is a mask mandate in the city of Tampa while this pandemic is underway and during this time of the game there,” she said. “You’re supposed to be wearing a mask if you’re anywhere near Raymond James Stadium, or if you’re in a bar or a restaurant or anywhere in one of these event or entertainment areas.

“And you can see from the pictures and the video that we have that people are just not paying much attention to that mask mandate. They are supposed to be fined up to $500. So I asked the Tampa police, how many citations have been issued?”

She seemed bothered that police hadn’t gotten back to her regarding the complaint.

Perhaps officers were themselves enjoying the run-up to the game. Who had time, in a city whose NFL team hadn’t appeared in a Super Bowl for nearly two decades, to deal with such a joyless tattletale?

Where was Kaye’s outrage when crowds marched and rioted during the left’s 2020 demonstrations, or when thousands gathered after the election was called for Biden? Perhaps CNN’s left-wing reporters would have been pleased if Bucs fans had looted the restaurants after the game.

In any event, people in Tampa were ready to enjoy some championship football in a state that allows them to live their lives, thanks to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his reasonable approach to governance amid the pandemic.

Do you approve of Kaye's decision to call the police because people weren't wearing masks?

But CNN came to town and tried to crash the party with politics. Masks, no matter their efficacy at this point, are political devices used by political people with political agendas.

Of course, there were a seemingly infinite number of political storylines shrouding the Super Bowl. Aside from the virtue-signaling halftime show and terrible commercials, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was dragged online by the leftist mob for not wearing a mask before the game and for the “Make America Great Again” hat seen in his locker several years ago.

Being the greatest at anything does not exempt you from accountability. To this day Tom Brady still dances around questions about his friendship and support of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/SbbgoKrOnS — Eric Ares (@EricJAres) February 8, 2021

Would it kill him to wear a mask. It might kill somebody else. https://t.co/1l33266IPW — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 7, 2021

Brady also stirred people online after Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs when he spoke to CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz without a mask. Nantz attempted to ask Brady about the historic win when the 43-year-old quarterback abruptly stopped him.

“Can you come a little closer? I can’t hear anything,” Brady, without a mask, said to Nantz.

Tom Brady to a masked up Jim Nantz: “Can you come a little closer; I can’t hear anything.” #GOAT #SuperBowl #mnleg pic.twitter.com/RSeCAmfhZz — MN Up North Lake Guy (@MNUpNorthLakeG1) February 8, 2021

Maybe Brady couldn’t hear Nantz, or maybe he didn’t want his historic moment tainted by pandemic politics and the optics of fear. But the quarterback didn’t wear a mask and didn’t appear too concerned about Nantz’s social distancing business.

DeSantis, though, had the most memorable line of the Super Bowl, and it came on Monday. Asked why he was at the game and not wearing a mask, the GOP governor uttered what was likely a very relatable statement to many fans.

“Someone said, ‘Hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask,'” DeSantis said, according to Politico’s Marc Caputo. “But how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.”

Caught DeSantis before he left an event and he brought up this picture on his own by saying, “Someone said, ‘hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask’ … but how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.” https://t.co/OEDAeW2eGM — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 8, 2021

Brady, the Bucs, DeSantis, Floridians, common sense and individual liberty all won on Sunday in Tampa.

The people at CNN, meanwhile, continued to show the world why they’re a bunch of nagging losers.

