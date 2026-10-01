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California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pictured during a recorded interview with AFP in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Sept. 23, 2026.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pictured during a recorded interview with AFP in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Sept. 23, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

CNN Reporter Says Newsom's Mismanagement of California Will 'Chase' Him as He Seeks 'Higher Office'

 By Nick Givas  October 1, 2026 at 1:46pm
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CNN senior national correspondent Kyung Lah said Wednesday that California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s poor stewardship of his state will haunt him if he runs for president in the future.

Lah interviewed local Los Angeles business owner Tom Sopit, whose restaurant survived the COVID lockdowns but is now closing due to crushing regulations, labor laws, and high costs.

Sopit called it a “death by a thousand cuts.”

“The cost of goods, the cost of labor is much higher than everyone else in the country,” he noted. “Insurance is a big part of it, with the wildfires controlling the premiums and increases, all the carriers leaving the state, and that’s why it went up so quickly.”

He also outlined how Hollywood has failed to retain its foothold in California, as existing studios have fled to more affordable states and new rival startups have broken the state’s entertainment monopoly, hurting small businesses in the process.

Sopit, who voted for Newsom, is now a registered independent and has become disillusioned, adding that the next governor should “focus on the real challenges.”

Do you believe Gavin Newsom can successfully lead California if he runs for president?

“Drive up and down the street. Get your hands dirty,” he continued. “I think you can’t just keep taxing businesses and people. How are we just keep paying more taxes, but somehow the state just keeps going downhill? That doesn’t make sense.”

Lah was later interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash about her sit-down with Sopit ahead of the California gubernatorial debate between Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra.

Bash asked her what issues are most important to voters like Sopit, to which Lah replied, “affordability.”

“We’re talking about structural things, like being able to pay for your insurance,” she continued. “Then the fees for businesses, the regulations that restrict you from being able to build stuff. All of it is just crushing. And we’re not talking about Sopit trying to be rich.”

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“He was trying to break even for a solid year and could not do it,” Lah added. “So he has to pull the eject button… These Democrats today are looking at generations where they can’t have what their parents have. Sopit’s parents, who were immigrants to this country, had a business in Los Angeles, a restaurant, and their son could not do the same thing. And that is going to chase these candidates, and, frankly, it’s going to chase Gov. Newsom as he seeks higher office.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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