CNN Reporter Says Taliban Soldiers Chanting 'Death to America' 'Seem Friendly'

A CNN reporter who was covering the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan referred to soldiers chanting “death to America” as seemingly “friendly.”

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting Monday on life inside Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul following the Taliban’s sweeping offensive over the last week.

CNN’s report out of Afghanistan came only one day after Taliban forces were able to sweep into Kabul and take control of the presidential palace, which the existing government — led by President Ashraf Ghani — fled as the Taliban encircled the city.

“This is a sight I honestly thought I would never see,” Ward said as she stood in from of a group of armed Taliban soldiers.

“Scores of Taliban fighters and, just behind us, the U.S. embassy compound.”

Ward then interviewed the commander of the small group, who asserted that “everything is under control” and that “everything will be fine,” while warning America that “they need to leave” and noting that “they already lost lots of lives and lots of money.”

The reporter then said that citizens came up to the soldiers to pose for photographs, before the video cut to the group chanting “Allahu Akbar” in unison outside the embassy.

“They’re just chanting ‘Death to America,’ but they seem friendly at the same time,” Ward documented. “It’s utterly bizarre.”

The video showed more images of Taliban soldiers guarding the presidential palace and streets around Kabul, then cut to Ward standing aside at the orders of soldiers “because I am a woman.”

Ward concluded her reporting by interviewing citizens, with one of them saying he feels “nothing” and that he “wants peace.”

Some observers, including at least one U.S. lawmaker, have pointed out Ward’s change in attire from Sunday to Monday, when she was wearing a hijab.

“This is CNN Correspondent Clarissa Ward’s dress code in Afghanistan yesterday compared to today,” Missouri GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler posted on Twitter with two images, “showcasing just how crushing Joe Biden’s incompetence will be for the future of Afghan women.”

Taliban fighters began seizing provincial capitals in earnest earlier in August as the last of the American and NATO troops stationed in Afghanistan began to leave the country.

“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said in a statement last week, also urging those who could not afford airplane tickets to contact the embassy for repatriation loans.

By Friday, the group had secured almost 60 percent of the country.

The speed of the Taliban’s offensive prompted the U.S. to send troops back into the country to assist in emergency evacuations.

By Sunday, only two days after they secured over half the country, Taliban fighters had taken Kabul, with one leader making it clear that “jihad will not end until the last day.”

President Joe Biden, who spent the weekend at the Camp David retreat in Maryland before the White House announced he would return to Washington and address the situation in public remarks on Monday, garnered harsh criticism and calls for his resignation from those infuriated by his perceived lack of action.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan,” former President Donald Trump said regarding his successor.

