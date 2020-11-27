Login
CNN Reporter Shredded for Self-Congratulatory Message About Trump News Conference

By Erin Coates
Published November 27, 2020 at 12:14pm
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was ridiculed Thursday after congratulating herself and fellow White House reporters after President Donald Trump answered their questions for the first time since the Nov. 3 election.

“The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks. Proud to be part of it,” Collins tweeted as she shared a photo of herself and other reporters who were in the room.

Critics were quick to mock Collins on social media.

Others pointed to a double standard in the coverage of Trump compared with that of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.

“Where is the photo of the crew that can get Joe Biden to answer one?” podcaster Stephen Miller asked.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer added, “Too bad the Biden press pool hardly ever does this…”

“Of the 12 questions Biden received Monday, there were zero follow-ups. Zero interruptions during answers,” opinion writer Joe Concha noted in The Hill.

“Zero questions about any of the issues above, which rank as among the top concerns on voters’ minds, along with the coronavirus.”

Interruptions are expected at media briefings given by Trump and his administration. At a news conference last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Collins an “activist” after the reporter shouted questions at her, Fox News reported.

Trump answered reporters’ questions Thursday following a Thanksgiving teleconference with members of the U.S. military, telling them he would leave the White House if the Electoral College chooses Biden as the winner of the presidential election, but he was not prepared to concede.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” the president said when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden.

“But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January.”

The Trump campaign is challenging the results in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, because of alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

