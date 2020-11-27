CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was ridiculed Thursday after congratulating herself and fellow White House reporters after President Donald Trump answered their questions for the first time since the Nov. 3 election.

“The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks. Proud to be part of it,” Collins tweeted as she shared a photo of herself and other reporters who were in the room.

The crew that got President Trump to answer his first questions in over three weeks. Proud to be part of it. Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/1H1uBdxdG9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2020

Critics were quick to mock Collins on social media.

Remember when journalists were intelligent and professional? This level of cringe is painful. pic.twitter.com/O20SU6Q2X0 — Adam Karnes (@AdamKarnes) November 27, 2020

Real journalists don’t report about themselves, let alone self-congratulate about doing their jobs. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) November 27, 2020

A crew of activists. 😂… bunch of losers. — 47™️ (@fadde) November 27, 2020

I really can’t imagine what it’s like to be this delusional and narcissistic. — Matthew “Save The Turkeys” Betley🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) November 27, 2020

Others pointed to a double standard in the coverage of Trump compared with that of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.

“Where is the photo of the crew that can get Joe Biden to answer one?” podcaster Stephen Miller asked.

Where is the photo of the crew that can get Joe Biden to answer one? https://t.co/P9xxg8Us4c — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2020

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer added, “Too bad the Biden press pool hardly ever does this…”

Too bad the Biden press pool hardly ever does this… https://t.co/8vZfLCPae2 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 27, 2020

But you were fine with Overnight Biden not answering questions his whole “campaign” — DK13🇺🇸🏒🇺🇸 (@dk13_chrisdano) November 27, 2020

The real challenge will be asking Biden what his favorite color is but I’m sure you will all power through. — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 27, 2020

Be careful, there. Wouldn’t want you to tear your rotator cuff patting yourself on the back. Btw, please do let us know if/when you get @JoeBiden to answer some questions not involving ice cream. — Ken Emanuelson (@mrclean2012 on Parler) (@mrclean2012) November 27, 2020

“Of the 12 questions Biden received Monday, there were zero follow-ups. Zero interruptions during answers,” opinion writer Joe Concha noted in The Hill.

“Zero questions about any of the issues above, which rank as among the top concerns on voters’ minds, along with the coronavirus.”

Interruptions are expected at media briefings given by Trump and his administration. At a news conference last week, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Collins an “activist” after the reporter shouted questions at her, Fox News reported.

Trump answered reporters’ questions Thursday following a Thanksgiving teleconference with members of the U.S. military, telling them he would leave the White House if the Electoral College chooses Biden as the winner of the presidential election, but he was not prepared to concede.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” the president said when asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College voted for Biden.

“But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and the 20th of January.”

The Trump campaign is challenging the results in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, because of alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

