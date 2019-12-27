CNN Reporter Suggests Trump Is Racist, but Hispanic Man in MAGA Hat Sets Him Straight

Despite CNN’s claims that President Donald Trump is attacking Mexicans and other immigrants, one Hispanic man set them straight on national television.

The best part? He did it while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Ray Baca and his organization, Border Hispanics for Trump, were the subject of a Thursday CNN piece on Hispanics who support the president.

The network’s bias came out in full force in the first few seconds of the report, when reporter Erica Hill claimed that Trump “launched his 2016 campaign with an attack on immigrants from Mexico, saying Mexico isn’t sending their best and infamously calling Mexicans ‘rapists.'”

After Hill’s introduction, the report showed Baca working to win over Hispanic voters in El Paso, Texas.

CNN reporter Nick Valencia asked Baca why he was working for the re-election of Trump, and the 65-year-old man explained that the president’s conservative values are closely aligned with his own.

Valencia pushed Baca on how he can still support a president who is seen “as saying racist things against the Latino community.”

He responded, “I disagree. I really don’t think he’s said things that are racist.”

Immediately after Baca’s comment, CNN spliced in footage of the aftermath of the El Paso mass shooting in August, with Valencia explaining how the massacre was a racist attack against Latinos.

Baca wasn’t convinced that was even slightly Trump’s fault.

“I just don’t think you can hold a president, or President Trump in particular, responsible for the actions of a single madman,” he told Valencia.

CNN also found another Hispanic voter, 29-year-old Blanca Binkley, who confirmed she was a Trump supporter.

Although Binkley was born in Mexico, she is now a U.S. citizen who cast her first vote in a presidential election for Trump in 2016. She said she plans to vote for him again in 2020.

Baca and Binkley aren’t alone in their support of the president, either.

One poll found that half of Hispanics approve of Trump’s performance in office, blowing a massive hole in CNN’s narrative.

By the way, let’s take a look at CNN’s pandering defense of Mexicans.

It should be noted that regardless of what Trump said or didn’t say about those from south of our border, “Mexican” is a nationality, not a race.

In fact, Mexico is a fairly diverse country with mixed racial heritages. Along with Hispanic peoples, Mexico also boasts whites, blacks and a large population of people with majority indigenous American ancestry, according to the CIA.

Boiling the entire country down to a single race shows just how far CNN is willing to go to paint the president in a negative light. With the 2020 elections now in sight, however, it looks like even fewer people are buying the network’s dishonest rhetoric.

