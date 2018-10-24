SECTIONS
Politics
Print

CNN Says Suspicious Package Was Addressed to Former CIA Director and MSNBC Contributor John Brennan

By Randy DeSoto
at 12:29pm
Print

CNN reported on Wednesday that the package containing an explosive device sent to its New York City bureau, forcing the building’s evacuation, was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

“This suspicious package was in fact addressed to CNN but it was specifically addressed to the former CIA director John Brennan,” CNN’s Wolf Blizter said. “He is a contributor to MSNBC and NBC News, but not CNN.”

Brennan, who served as CIA director during the Obama administration, has been a fierce and frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

In June, Brennan called Trump’s conduct during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, “treasonous,” adding it “rises & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.'”

In other words, the former top intelligence official was arguing that Trump should be impeached.

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

The president revoked Brennan’s security clearance in August explaining, “Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations – wild outbursts on the internet and television – about this Administration.”

“The conduct and behavior far exceeded the limits of any professional courtesy that may have been due him,” Trump added.

MSNBC/NBC hired Brennan in February as a military and intelligence analyst.

In a tweet earlier this month, Brennan wrote, “It is impossible to overstate @realDonaldTrump’s corrosive impact on our political culture & national character. Rejection of his demagoguery, his lies, and the politics of fear espoused by McConnell & Graham is at hand. If you want to make a difference, vote!!!”

In addition to the package addressed to Brennan, others were sent to former President Barack Obama, former secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, and former Obama administration attorney general Eric Holder.

RELATED: The American Legion Is Asking Supreme Court To Protect Cross-Shaped War Memorial

The package sent to Holder ended up at the Sunrise, Florida congressional office of former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name was used as a return address.

Trump announced at the White House on Wednesday the FBI and other agencies were investigating the suspicious packages and their origins.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice,” the president said.

“This egregious conduct is abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans,” Trump added. “We are extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we witnessed this morning, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.