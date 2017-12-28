CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

CNN’s coverage of President Donald Trump playing golf seemed strange to quite a few viewers.

After promising to “get back to work” after Christmas, Trump went to the golf course — an act which CNN covered in an apparent attempt to question the president’s work ethic.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

CNN correspondent Manu Raju tweeted the exclusive content catching Trump in the act, however, Twitter users noticed the president’s golf game wasn’t the only questionable activity taking place.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

TRENDING: ‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

The video footage looks as though it was taken from the inside of a bush, surprising viewers that the reporter was spying on Trump.

Twitter users pointed out what should have been the real story.

Nothing creepy here dude. Just CNN in a bush.#FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/V5mLW1DsER — Mike (@Fuctupmind) December 27, 2017

CNN – Crap News Network This is actually sad and scary

Does @SecretService know that the media is stalking our POTUS this way — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) December 27, 2017

This is really creepy. You’re stalking the guy the day after Christmas. — Ian (@IJCFilm) December 27, 2017

Really?! CNN has turned into paparazzi?! — LeolaMF (@MariahLeola) December 28, 2017

This footage comes after multiple mistakes made by CNN earlier this month.

In early December, Raju used the wrong date when reporting on an email sent to the Trump campaign that inflamed suspicion of possible collusion between the campaign and Russia, which has been accused of providing those documents to WikiLeaks.

RELATED: ‘Criminal Enterprise’: Trump Pushes Howard Dean into a Full-On Meltdown Live On MSNBC

In reality, the email was received 10 days later when the documents were publicly available, disproving the earlier presumption.

In another December mistake, CNN used an image of someone who was not White House principal deputy secretary Raj Shah accompanied by a quote from Shah on air. The picture that was used with the quote is another man named Raj Shah, but he serves as the Rockefeller Foundation’s president.

While other news outlets covered the attempted terror attack in New York City earlier this month, CNN ran a story about a New York Times story that claims Trump drinks “a dozen Diet Cokes” every day.

Trump has repeatedly criticized CNN for its alleged biased reporting.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.