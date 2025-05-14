Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

CNN has once again found itself in the crosshairs of widespread outrage and mockery.

This time it’s for the outlet’s baffling spin on a piece of objectively positive economic news.

On Tuesday, the outlet published a story titled “Trump’s egg price fiction has suddenly become reality,” managing to turn falling egg prices into yet another attack on President Donald Trump.

The article details a significant drop in egg prices — down 12.7 percent last month, the largest monthly decline since 1984.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost an average $3.30, a steep 69-cent drop from just a week prior.

Yet, CNN framed the story as a gotcha moment against Trump.

“For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now,” the article stated, painting Trump as a liar even as the data validated his broader point.

This framing drew immediate ire from conservatives, who see it as emblematic of CNN’s relentless anti-Trump bias. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins led the charge, taking to X to call out the outlet’s absurdity.

“This is UNBELIEVABLE. The whole story is that [Trump] is lying about egg prices going down, but egg prices are going down,” Rollins said.

“Give me a break,” she told CNN. “You just can’t make this up.”

This is UNBELIEVABLE. The whole story is that @POTUS is lying about egg prices going down, but egg prices are going down…. Give me a break @cnn. You just can’t make this up. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤨 pic.twitter.com/QM4Zhexrku — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 14, 2025

Rollins’ point is hard to refute.

The article itself acknowledges that Trump was likely referring to wholesale prices, which have indeed fallen sharply — down roughly half, in fact.

Yet CNN chose to focus on retail prices to undermine Trump’s claims.

Of course they did.

This isn’t just sloppy journalism; it’s a calculated hit piece. Egg prices dropping is a win for Americans struggling with inflation, yet CNN couldn’t resist the urge to take a swipe at Trump, even when the facts align with his narrative.

The outlet’s obsession with framing Trump as dishonest borders on parody. If egg prices had risen, you can bet CNN would have blamed him. Instead, they’ve twisted a positive development into a backhanded critique, proving their bias knows no bounds.

It’s no wonder trust in establishment media is at an all-time low. When a news outlet can’t report good news without an anti-Trump slant, it’s clear they’ve abandoned any pretense of objectivity.

CNN’s own reporting undercut its narrative. The article noted that wholesale egg prices began falling due to a stabilized egg supply after a decline in bird flu outbreaks. Trump’s comments about price drops were grounded in this reality, yet CNN insisted on calling them “fiction.”

This is activism masquerading as news. CNN’s insistence on spinning every story against Trump, even when the data supports him, reveals a rather naked agenda.

The backlash on X has been swift and deserved.

Trump says wholesale prices of eggs have tumbled. CNN pretends he lies by showing retail prices for the next month or so. When the decrease shows up in retail prices and CNN can no longer play the game, CNN acts shocked. — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) May 14, 2025

CNN’s approach alienates half the country, who see through the charade. When egg prices fall — a tangible relief for families — CNN’s instinct isn’t to celebrate, but to attack. It’s pathetic, and the sort of immature response you’d expect from a third-grader.

This isn’t the first time CNN has been called out for bias, and it won’t be the last.

Their track record of distorting Trump-related stories is well-documented.

If CNN wants to regain credibility (hah), it needs to start reporting facts without the anti-Trump filter.

Falling egg prices are good news, plain and simple. No spin required.

But don’t hold your breath. CNN’s commitment to its narrative seems stronger than its commitment to truth. They’d rather take a cheap shot at Trump than give credit where it’s due.

As Rollins aptly put it, “You just can’t make this up.” CNN’s bias is on full display, and it’s driving away anyone who values honest reporting.

For now, Americans can enjoy cheaper eggs — but they’ll have to look past CNN’s distortions to appreciate the win.

